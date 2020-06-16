1670 Daytonia Rd

Amenities

Enjoy stunning sunsets from this house on gated Biscayne Point Island. 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, and a chef’s kitchen with Subzero and Wolf appliances. Huge lap pool and a deep water dock as well as a boat lift; no fixed bridges. This luxurious home can be rented annually or seasonally (3 months minimum) and is offered furnished. It’s appointed with contemporary furniture including 3 king-size beds and one queen-size, Italian living room leather sofas and large smart TV’s. The lush-landscaped back yard is furnished with an outdoor dining area and chaise lounges. Driveway accommodates 6 cars. A great opportunity for a boat owner with a boat up to 50-ft or for anyone who enjoys water sports. Call owner agent for private showings.

Available from August 1st, 2020. Ask for Seasonal rates.