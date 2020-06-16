All apartments in Miami Beach
1670 Daytonia Rd

1670 Daytonia Road · (786) 201-5454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1670 Daytonia Road, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1670 · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
new construction
Enjoy stunning sunsets from this house on gated Biscayne Point Island. 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, and a chef’s kitchen with Subzero and Wolf appliances. Huge lap pool and a deep water dock as well as a boat lift; no fixed bridges. This luxurious home can be rented annually or seasonally (3 months minimum) and is offered furnished. It’s appointed with contemporary furniture including 3 king-size beds and one queen-size, Italian living room leather sofas and large smart TV’s. The lush-landscaped back yard is furnished with an outdoor dining area and chaise lounges. Driveway accommodates 6 cars. A great opportunity for a boat owner with a boat up to 50-ft or for anyone who enjoys water sports. Call owner agent for private showings.
Available from August 1st, 2020. Ask for Seasonal rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 Daytonia Rd have any available units?
1670 Daytonia Rd has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1670 Daytonia Rd have?
Some of 1670 Daytonia Rd's amenities include new construction, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 Daytonia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1670 Daytonia Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 Daytonia Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1670 Daytonia Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1670 Daytonia Rd offer parking?
No, 1670 Daytonia Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1670 Daytonia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 Daytonia Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 Daytonia Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1670 Daytonia Rd has a pool.
Does 1670 Daytonia Rd have accessible units?
No, 1670 Daytonia Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 Daytonia Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1670 Daytonia Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
