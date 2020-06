Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live where the world vacations - Miami Beach! This lovely one bed, one bath unit is located half a block from Lincoln Road and all the shopping and restaurants it has to offer. Pet friendly, this unit has no upstairs or downstairs neighbors with a unique little patio area.