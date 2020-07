Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LIVE IN THE HEART OF MIAMI BEACH. WALK IN LINCONL ROAD AND THE BEACH FROM THIS BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2/2 DECO GEM. ONE PARKING DPT INCLUDED. GORGEOUS PORCELAIN TILE FLOORING, MODERN ITALIAN KITCHEN WITH S/APPLIANCES . WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE OF UNIT. IT CAN BE RENTED WITH FURNITURE $3,000. NO FURNITURE $2,700