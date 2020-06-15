All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:27 AM

1601 Bay Rd

1601 Bay Road · (305) 674-4127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1601 Bay Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Available today! Don’t miss out on this gorgeous 3BD/2BA corner unit with one assigned parking spot in one of South Beach’s most desirable areas! Features ceramic tile and wood flooring throughout, fantastic exposure with abundant natural light, newer central A/C, washer/dryer in unit, accordion shutters and s/s appliances! Exceptionally located in the corner of 16th St and Bay Rd, just moments away from Lincoln Rd, Sunset Harbour, and a wide array of popular eateries, coffee shops, shopping and parks. Please contact me today or visit the virtual tour for more details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Bay Rd have any available units?
1601 Bay Rd has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Bay Rd have?
Some of 1601 Bay Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Bay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Bay Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Bay Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Bay Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1601 Bay Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Bay Rd does offer parking.
Does 1601 Bay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 Bay Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Bay Rd have a pool?
No, 1601 Bay Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Bay Rd have accessible units?
No, 1601 Bay Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Bay Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Bay Rd has units with dishwashers.
