1601 Bay Rd

Available today! Don’t miss out on this gorgeous 3BD/2BA corner unit with one assigned parking spot in one of South Beach’s most desirable areas! Features ceramic tile and wood flooring throughout, fantastic exposure with abundant natural light, newer central A/C, washer/dryer in unit, accordion shutters and s/s appliances! Exceptionally located in the corner of 16th St and Bay Rd, just moments away from Lincoln Rd, Sunset Harbour, and a wide array of popular eateries, coffee shops, shopping and parks. Please contact me today or visit the virtual tour for more details