Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

One of a kind high-end Med-Deco renovation nested in beautiful intimate development (12units in 3bldgs), lush gated courtyard w/ fountain, patio, BBQ. Steps to Lincoln Rd & blocks to the beach. Turn-key, furnished unit. Top floor one bedroom with two bathrooms and a Florida room that can be converted to second bedroom. This unique apartment was completely redone with upscale finishes - custom made kitchen cabinets with marble top, SubZero/Bosch/Dynasty appls, & hardwood floors.