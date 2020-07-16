1567 Meridian Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

**New Lease Special - Move in with just a $500 deposit + first months rent** Come live in this BRAND NEW-fully modernized/renovated Art Deco building with signature courtyard! Just blocks from the beach, Lincoln Road, & the Timeout marketplace. Live like a local in the hottest new community! This residence features a designer gourmet kitchen w/ quartz countertops + SS appliances( with dishwasher!), IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, central A/C, Hurricane-IMPACT WINDOWS & doors, and Italian porcelain flooring throughout! Envision Iconic charm meets lux modern conveniences- the new standard in trendy beach apartment living! We love pets – pets welcomed!