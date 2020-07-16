All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

1567 Meridian Ave

1567 Meridian Avenue · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1567 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
**New Lease Special - Move in with just a $500 deposit + first months rent** Come live in this BRAND NEW-fully modernized/renovated Art Deco building with signature courtyard! Just blocks from the beach, Lincoln Road, & the Timeout marketplace. Live like a local in the hottest new community! This residence features a designer gourmet kitchen w/ quartz countertops + SS appliances( with dishwasher!), IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, central A/C, Hurricane-IMPACT WINDOWS & doors, and Italian porcelain flooring throughout! Envision Iconic charm meets lux modern conveniences- the new standard in trendy beach apartment living! We love pets – pets welcomed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 Meridian Ave have any available units?
1567 Meridian Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1567 Meridian Ave have?
Some of 1567 Meridian Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1567 Meridian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1567 Meridian Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 Meridian Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1567 Meridian Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1567 Meridian Ave offer parking?
No, 1567 Meridian Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1567 Meridian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1567 Meridian Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 Meridian Ave have a pool?
No, 1567 Meridian Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1567 Meridian Ave have accessible units?
No, 1567 Meridian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 Meridian Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1567 Meridian Ave has units with dishwashers.
