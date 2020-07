Amenities

** SPECIAL PROMO - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Top floor apartment located in the heart of South Beach near Espanola Way, Lincoln Rd, & Flamingo Park. Walk to all your favorite shops, restaurants, and nightlife! Just a few blocks from the ocean, this bright residence features an updated kitchen with gas burner and SS Fridge, formal dining area, original decorative fireplace, & more! Charming Art Deco features intact as well. We love pets - Fur family welcome!