Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:17 PM

1348 Drexel Ave

1348 Drexel Avenue · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1348 Drexel Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Leasing Special - Move in with just a $500 deposit & first month! Must see this open concept apartment located in the heart of south beach! Nestled just two blocks from the ocean- walk to Lincoln Road, your favorite shops, restaurants, & nightlife. This residence features a compact stylish kitchen( w/ chef’s gas range!), modern grey wood-tone waterproof flooring, trendy modern light fixtures, & huge walk-in closet! This courtyard building features a gated entry & on-site resident laundry room. We love pets- pets are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 Drexel Ave have any available units?
1348 Drexel Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 Drexel Ave have?
Some of 1348 Drexel Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 Drexel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Drexel Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Drexel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1348 Drexel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1348 Drexel Ave offer parking?
No, 1348 Drexel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1348 Drexel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 Drexel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Drexel Ave have a pool?
No, 1348 Drexel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Drexel Ave have accessible units?
No, 1348 Drexel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Drexel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1348 Drexel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
