1348 Drexel Ave

Leasing Special - Move in with just a $500 deposit & first month! Must see this open concept apartment located in the heart of south beach! Nestled just two blocks from the ocean- walk to Lincoln Road, your favorite shops, restaurants, & nightlife. This residence features a compact stylish kitchen( w/ chef’s gas range!), modern grey wood-tone waterproof flooring, trendy modern light fixtures, & huge walk-in closet! This courtyard building features a gated entry & on-site resident laundry room. We love pets- pets are welcome!