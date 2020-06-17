All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:28 PM

1345 Pennsylvania Ave

1345 Pennsylvania Avenue · (305) 781-6490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1345 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A1 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
internet access
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Amazing Studio in the heart of Miami Beach. ELECTRICITY, BASIC CABLE, WATER, BASIC WIFI INCLUDED IN THE RENT GREAT DEAL.The apartment is Fully Furnished. Laundry facilities in the Building. Enjoy the night-life, restaurants and shopping Miami Beach has to offer just outside your door, within walking distance of the beach, Lincoln Rd., Española and much more. Seasonal rent optional. MOVE IN COST ONLY 1st Month and 01 Security Deposit month.Please see attachment file FAQ .Please use showing time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
1345 Pennsylvania Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1345 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 1345 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Pennsylvania Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1345 Pennsylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1345 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 1345 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1345 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 1345 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 1345 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1345 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
