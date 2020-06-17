1345 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities

Amazing Studio in the heart of Miami Beach. ELECTRICITY, BASIC CABLE, WATER, BASIC WIFI INCLUDED IN THE RENT GREAT DEAL.The apartment is Fully Furnished. Laundry facilities in the Building. Enjoy the night-life, restaurants and shopping Miami Beach has to offer just outside your door, within walking distance of the beach, Lincoln Rd., Española and much more. Seasonal rent optional. MOVE IN COST ONLY 1st Month and 01 Security Deposit month.Please see attachment file FAQ .Please use showing time.