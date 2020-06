Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Furnished unit in a private Boutique Building located in the heart of Sobe, Only Blocks From Ocean. Gated Entrance And Interior Courtyard Filled With Trees And Great Foliage. Unit Fully Updated With New A/C Unit, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Floors, Washer And Dryer. Three Blocks To Lincoln Road And All The Excitement Of South Beach.