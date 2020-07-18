All apartments in Miami Beach
1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003
1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003

1330 West Avenue · (321) 205-3444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1330 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
valet service
volleyball court
Fantastic 1bed/1bath at the Waverly South Beach with balcony overlooking the bay & top-of-the-line services to residents! - Fantastic 1/1 at The Waverly South Beach, one of the best condos in South Beach with top of the line services to residents! This unit offers stunning views of Miami and Miami Beach skylines ! Unit has spacious layout and it is nicely updated with tile floors and full size washer & dryer. The Waverly includes great amenities- Heated pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, volleyball, fully equipped gym and security. Located in the heart of South Beach you can walk to Lincoln Road and to stores, Whole Food supermarket & restaurants: location, location, location!!!

Move in terms and conditions:

$ 2,100.00 first month rent
$ 2,100.00 last month rent
$ 2,100.00 security deposit

OPTION 2: Move In Special with First Month Rent and NO DEPOSIT:

$ 2,100.00 First month rent
$ 50.00 Screening application (each tenant)
Deposit free with Rhino Protection. Learn More at sayrhino.com or contact us for more info!

Renters' Insurance required!

(RLNE1993311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 have any available units?
1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 have?
Some of 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 currently offering any rent specials?
1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 is pet friendly.
Does 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 offer parking?
No, 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 does not offer parking.
Does 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 have a pool?
Yes, 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 has a pool.
Does 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 have accessible units?
No, 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003 does not have units with dishwashers.
