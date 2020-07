Amenities

pet friendly parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great price for a spacious and partially Furnished 2Bed/1Bath in South Beach. Open kitchen with creative layout and original dade county pine floors. North exposure with windows in every room, One assigned Parking included and Pets welcome! Close to everything without the usual noise and hustle of South Beach. Within two blocks of markets, restaurants, Starbucks and Lincoln Rd. 24/7 CVS three blocks away.