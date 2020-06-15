All apartments in Miami Beach
1245 Pennsylvania Ave
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:31 PM

1245 Pennsylvania Ave

1245 Pennsylvania Avenue · (305) 490-9259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1245 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated studio apartment located in the heart of South Beach. Features stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, brand new floors, and HUGE walk-in closet. Two blocks from the beach, Española Way, Ocean Drive, Flamingo Park and all the dining and entertainment South Beach has to offer. This unit has a small private balcony and comes with one covered and gated parking spot. Building has full laundry facilities. Pets welcomed. Available both furnished with furniture as shown in MLS photos or unfurnished. Easy to show. Submit a showingtime request for the lock-box code.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
1245 Pennsylvania Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 1245 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Pennsylvania Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 Pennsylvania Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1245 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1245 Pennsylvania Ave does offer parking.
Does 1245 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 1245 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 1245 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 Pennsylvania Ave has units with dishwashers.
