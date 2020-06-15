1245 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Newly renovated studio apartment located in the heart of South Beach. Features stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, brand new floors, and HUGE walk-in closet. Two blocks from the beach, Española Way, Ocean Drive, Flamingo Park and all the dining and entertainment South Beach has to offer. This unit has a small private balcony and comes with one covered and gated parking spot. Building has full laundry facilities. Pets welcomed. Available both furnished with furniture as shown in MLS photos or unfurnished. Easy to show. Submit a showingtime request for the lock-box code.