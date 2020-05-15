All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 1201 20th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
1201 20th St
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:46 AM

1201 20th St

1201 20th Street · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1201 20th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Bayshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$8,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
concierge
valet service
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
garage
valet service
3BD/2.5BA, 1,728 Adjt SF interior luxury residence with 320 SF private terrace & waterfront views. Wake up to views of your water from the Master Bedroom. Palau Sunset Harbour is a beautifully designed, boutique condo feat. Kobi Karp architecture & Raymond Jungles landscapes. This is a full service building, Rooftop Pool and Sundeck, Valet, 24 Hour Security and Concierge, Boat Docks, Library. Sunset Harbour is the best walking , true neighborhood in South Beach with Award Winning Restaurants , Luxury Shops, High End Gyms and Healthy Conscience dining. Close to Lincoln Road, the Venetian Causeway, Miami Beach Golf Course, the Beach and everything South Beach has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 20th St have any available units?
1201 20th St has a unit available for $8,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 20th St have?
Some of 1201 20th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
1201 20th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 20th St pet-friendly?
No, 1201 20th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1201 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 1201 20th St does offer parking.
Does 1201 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 20th St have a pool?
Yes, 1201 20th St has a pool.
Does 1201 20th St have accessible units?
No, 1201 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 20th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1201 20th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity