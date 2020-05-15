1201 20th St

Amenities

3BD/2.5BA, 1,728 Adjt SF interior luxury residence with 320 SF private terrace & waterfront views. Wake up to views of your water from the Master Bedroom. Palau Sunset Harbour is a beautifully designed, boutique condo feat. Kobi Karp architecture & Raymond Jungles landscapes. This is a full service building, Rooftop Pool and Sundeck, Valet, 24 Hour Security and Concierge, Boat Docks, Library. Sunset Harbour is the best walking , true neighborhood in South Beach with Award Winning Restaurants , Luxury Shops, High End Gyms and Healthy Conscience dining. Close to Lincoln Road, the Venetian Causeway, Miami Beach Golf Course, the Beach and everything South Beach has to offer.