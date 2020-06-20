All apartments in Miami Beach
Miami Beach, FL
1200 W West Ave
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

1200 W West Ave

1200 West Ave · (786) 263-3520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
game room
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Million Dollar BAY views with the most amazing sunsets of Miami Skyline from this Remodeled 1bed/1bath Junior condo, Tastefully Furnished at the prestigious Mirador. Open Layout with a room divider, Beautiful kitchen with Marble Countertops, porcelain tile throughout, impact windows. Mirador 1200 full of amenities: Full state of the art gym, Game room, conference, grocery store and pool along side the gorgeous bay. Just blocks away from Whole Foods, Trader's Joe and neighborhood restaurants. Minutes away from the beach and nightlife. Rent includes: water, cable and internet. Laundry facilities are available in the bldg. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 W West Ave have any available units?
1200 W West Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 W West Ave have?
Some of 1200 W West Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 W West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1200 W West Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 W West Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1200 W West Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1200 W West Ave offer parking?
No, 1200 W West Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1200 W West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 W West Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 W West Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1200 W West Ave has a pool.
Does 1200 W West Ave have accessible units?
No, 1200 W West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 W West Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 W West Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
