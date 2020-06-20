1200 W West Ave

Amenities

Million Dollar BAY views with the most amazing sunsets of Miami Skyline from this Remodeled 1bed/1bath Junior condo, Tastefully Furnished at the prestigious Mirador. Open Layout with a room divider, Beautiful kitchen with Marble Countertops, porcelain tile throughout, impact windows. Mirador 1200 full of amenities: Full state of the art gym, Game room, conference, grocery store and pool along side the gorgeous bay. Just blocks away from Whole Foods, Trader's Joe and neighborhood restaurants. Minutes away from the beach and nightlife. Rent includes: water, cable and internet. Laundry facilities are available in the bldg. A MUST SEE!