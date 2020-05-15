All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 1180 Biarritz Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
1180 Biarritz Dr
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:14 AM

1180 Biarritz Dr

1180 Biarritz Drive · (305) 965-1004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1180 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Charming house at an amazing community close to the beach and boat ramp located at the Normandy Isles! Live in a peaceful cul de sac with your own garden space for barbecues and more than enough space to play with your children.

You have 3 bedrooms, 2 at one side and one at the other side of the house that could be used as an office space or a bedroom. Each room has a bathroom, something very practical for a family.

You enter the living room that divides the house into 2, at the left you have 2 bedrooms and at the right you have one bedroom, the kitchen and the Florida room that has a table with a great view to the exterior. In the patio you have your picnic table with a shade and at the end of the garden you can go and lay down in your hammock.

It is a charming house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 Biarritz Dr have any available units?
1180 Biarritz Dr has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1180 Biarritz Dr have?
Some of 1180 Biarritz Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 Biarritz Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1180 Biarritz Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 Biarritz Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1180 Biarritz Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1180 Biarritz Dr offer parking?
No, 1180 Biarritz Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1180 Biarritz Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1180 Biarritz Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 Biarritz Dr have a pool?
No, 1180 Biarritz Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1180 Biarritz Dr have accessible units?
No, 1180 Biarritz Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 Biarritz Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1180 Biarritz Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1180 Biarritz Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity