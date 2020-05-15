1180 Biarritz Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Charming house at an amazing community close to the beach and boat ramp located at the Normandy Isles! Live in a peaceful cul de sac with your own garden space for barbecues and more than enough space to play with your children.



You have 3 bedrooms, 2 at one side and one at the other side of the house that could be used as an office space or a bedroom. Each room has a bathroom, something very practical for a family.



You enter the living room that divides the house into 2, at the left you have 2 bedrooms and at the right you have one bedroom, the kitchen and the Florida room that has a table with a great view to the exterior. In the patio you have your picnic table with a shade and at the end of the garden you can go and lay down in your hammock.



It is a charming house