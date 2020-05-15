All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 1120 Euclid Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
1120 Euclid Ave
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:17 PM

1120 Euclid Ave

1120 Euclid Avenue · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Flamingo-Lummus
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1120 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - 30 DAYS FREE + MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Be the FIRST to move into this BRAND NEW, fully renovated South Beach boutique apartment building! This top floor front corner unit comes with SS appliances including microwave and gas stove, in-unit washer/dryer, stunning modern finishes, hurricane IMAPCT windows, and more. Enjoy your morning coffee from your very own balcony. This beautifully restored gem is located just steps from Lincoln Road and world renowned beaches! **Parking available starting at $75**60 DAYS FREE WITH 1 YEAR UPFRONT**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Euclid Ave have any available units?
1120 Euclid Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Euclid Ave have?
Some of 1120 Euclid Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Euclid Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Euclid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1120 Euclid Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Euclid Ave does offer parking.
Does 1120 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 Euclid Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 1120 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 1120 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1120 Euclid Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity