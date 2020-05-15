1120 Euclid Ave

Amenities

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - 30 DAYS FREE + MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Be the FIRST to move into this BRAND NEW, fully renovated South Beach boutique apartment building! This top floor front corner unit comes with SS appliances including microwave and gas stove, in-unit washer/dryer, stunning modern finishes, hurricane IMAPCT windows, and more. Enjoy your morning coffee from your very own balcony. This beautifully restored gem is located just steps from Lincoln Road and world renowned beaches! **Parking available starting at $75**60 DAYS FREE WITH 1 YEAR UPFRONT**