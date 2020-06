Amenities

Extra large 2/2 in small clean quiet building located on Normandy Island Golf Course. New impact windows and doors, New kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 2 new Designer Baths, Washer/Dryer on premises. 1 assigned parking space. First & last month and one month security deposit along with rental and employment history required for move in.