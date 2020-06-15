1035 west ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool

Beautifully renovated two bedroom one and a half Bath penthouse at Mirador West. Brand new kitchen containing waterfall quartz counter tops, solid wood cabinets and new stainless steel appliances. Completely renovated bathrooms, new tile flooring throughout including new soundproofing. Huge custom walk-in closet in master bedroom. This residence features an open living area with West facing views. Residents at this boutique building are privileged to enjoy all the amenities Mirador 1000 has to offer; bay view pool with cabanas, state of the art fitness center, Jacuzzi, convenient store, hair salon and recreation room. Conveniently located next to Whole Foods, walking distance to Lincoln Road Mall, Flamingo Park, the beaches and south of Fifth street. one cover parking