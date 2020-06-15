All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:44 PM

1035 west ave

1035 West Avenue · (305) 491-6856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1035 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit ph01 · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Beautifully renovated two bedroom one and a half Bath penthouse at Mirador West. Brand new kitchen containing waterfall quartz counter tops, solid wood cabinets and new stainless steel appliances. Completely renovated bathrooms, new tile flooring throughout including new soundproofing. Huge custom walk-in closet in master bedroom. This residence features an open living area with West facing views. Residents at this boutique building are privileged to enjoy all the amenities Mirador 1000 has to offer; bay view pool with cabanas, state of the art fitness center, Jacuzzi, convenient store, hair salon and recreation room. Conveniently located next to Whole Foods, walking distance to Lincoln Road Mall, Flamingo Park, the beaches and south of Fifth street. one cover parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1035 west ave have any available units?
1035 west ave has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 west ave have?
Some of 1035 west ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 west ave currently offering any rent specials?
1035 west ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 west ave pet-friendly?
No, 1035 west ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1035 west ave offer parking?
Yes, 1035 west ave does offer parking.
Does 1035 west ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 west ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 west ave have a pool?
Yes, 1035 west ave has a pool.
Does 1035 west ave have accessible units?
No, 1035 west ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 west ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 west ave has units with dishwashers.

