1030 9th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym yoga

This 1/1 plus Den with separate entry has a large walk-in closet used by owner as an office, 1 private balcony, 1 common area patio. Common laundry is located next to elevator. Walk to Whole Foods, Walgreens, restaurants, yoga & fitness centers and easily access I395. Beautifully updated - New Hurricane Windows and Doors. GRANITE, STAINLESS, WOOD and no To-Do List! Remodeled Stone Slab Kitchen with soft close cabinets, concealed microwave and dishwasher! Bathroom covered in stone with vessel sink. Fresh Paint & custom floors: Saltillo tile in the living areas, Stone in the bathroom and wood in the bedrooms. Seven windows let the sun shine in this corner unit or draw down the custom blackout blinds and shades to provide total privacy.