1017 Jefferson Ave

** LEASE SPECIAL - Move in with just a $500 Deposit & first month’s rent** Enjoy this bright garden level corner unit in the heart of the Art Deco District! This spacious 2BD residence features central A/C, impact windows, waterproof flooring, stylish fixtures, modern bath, and spacious rooms with great amounts of light. Kitchen features modern SS appliances including 5-burner gas stove and chic cabinetry. The building has been fully updated with lovely lobby entrance, fully landscaped and furnished courtyard, & on-site laundry. Walk to Flamingo Park, Alton Rd, Washington Av & Lincoln Rd in no time, from this tranquil spot in South Beach. Come see this today! For Limited Time!