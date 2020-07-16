All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

1017 Jefferson Ave

1017 Jefferson Avenue · (786) 620-2700
Location

1017 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
furnished
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
lobby
** LEASE SPECIAL - Move in with just a $500 Deposit & first month’s rent** Enjoy this bright garden level corner unit in the heart of the Art Deco District! This spacious 2BD residence features central A/C, impact windows, waterproof flooring, stylish fixtures, modern bath, and spacious rooms with great amounts of light. Kitchen features modern SS appliances including 5-burner gas stove and chic cabinetry. The building has been fully updated with lovely lobby entrance, fully landscaped and furnished courtyard, & on-site laundry. Walk to Flamingo Park, Alton Rd, Washington Av & Lincoln Rd in no time, from this tranquil spot in South Beach. Come see this today! For Limited Time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Jefferson Ave have any available units?
1017 Jefferson Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 Jefferson Ave have?
Some of 1017 Jefferson Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Jefferson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Jefferson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1017 Jefferson Ave offer parking?
No, 1017 Jefferson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1017 Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Jefferson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Jefferson Ave have a pool?
No, 1017 Jefferson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1017 Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Jefferson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
