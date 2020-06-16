1015 W 47th Ct

Amenities

Fantastic rental opportunity in a quiet residential neighborhood in the heart of Miami Beach. 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath with a converted garage that can be used as a playroom, office, nanny's room etc...The house sits on a 12,189 SF piece of land giving you a large backyard with a covered patio perfect for entertaining. Remodeled kitchen with an open floor plan and spacious living room. Vaulted ceiling, wood floors, and great sunroom add tremendous charm to this home. The property is completely walled and fenced for security. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenant pays all utilities and maintenance.