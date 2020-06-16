All apartments in Miami Beach
1015 W 47th Ct
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:13 AM

1015 W 47th Ct

1015 West 47th Court · (305) 632-8803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1015 West 47th Court, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Nautilus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic rental opportunity in a quiet residential neighborhood in the heart of Miami Beach. 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath with a converted garage that can be used as a playroom, office, nanny's room etc...The house sits on a 12,189 SF piece of land giving you a large backyard with a covered patio perfect for entertaining. Remodeled kitchen with an open floor plan and spacious living room. Vaulted ceiling, wood floors, and great sunroom add tremendous charm to this home. The property is completely walled and fenced for security. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenant pays all utilities and maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 W 47th Ct have any available units?
1015 W 47th Ct has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 W 47th Ct have?
Some of 1015 W 47th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 W 47th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1015 W 47th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 W 47th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 W 47th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1015 W 47th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1015 W 47th Ct does offer parking.
Does 1015 W 47th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 W 47th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 W 47th Ct have a pool?
No, 1015 W 47th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1015 W 47th Ct have accessible units?
No, 1015 W 47th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 W 47th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 W 47th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
