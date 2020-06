Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

EXCELLENT LOCATION, BEAUTIFUL AND SAFE AREA!!! MID-BEACH!! BEAUTIFULLY RESTORED 3-STORY HISTORIC BUILDING, LOCATED IN A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD SURROUNDED BY MANSIONS!! SHORT WALK TO SHOPS ON 41ST, AND MINUTES FROM SOUTH BEACH, SHOPS, AND RESTAURANTS, ACCES EVERYWHERE!! CLOSE TO MAYOR HIGHWAYS! SPACIOUS BRIGHT AND MODERN 1 BEDROOM UNIT, 1.5 BATHROOM, LOTS OF WINDOWS. PARKING AREA IS ZONED RESIDENTIAL FOR YOU AND YOUR GUESTS. WASHER & DRYER ON SITE. BEST SCHOOLS! EASY TO SHOW!!