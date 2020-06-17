All apartments in Miami Beach
1 Collins Ave

1 Collins Avenue · (305) 321-0060
Location

1 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$30,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
valet service
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
valet service
Huge never lived-in lanai apartment at One Ocean in sought-after Miami Beach's South-Of-Fifth district, just across the street from the beach. Five bedrooms/5.5 baths plus maid's quarter, on 5,586 square feet, plus enormous wrap-around terrace with private Jacuzzi. Porcelain glass white floors throughout, Miele/Sub Zero appliances, marble bathrooms, this apartment has it all.
One Ocean, designed by renowned architect Enrique Norten, is a resort-like boutique complex, featuring beach service, state-of-the-art gym, pool, valet, and is just a few blocks away from the best restaurants, shops and everything that South Beach has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Collins Ave have any available units?
1 Collins Ave has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Collins Ave have?
Some of 1 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 1 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 1 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 1 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
