1 Collins Ave

Huge never lived-in lanai apartment at One Ocean in sought-after Miami Beach's South-Of-Fifth district, just across the street from the beach. Five bedrooms/5.5 baths plus maid's quarter, on 5,586 square feet, plus enormous wrap-around terrace with private Jacuzzi. Porcelain glass white floors throughout, Miele/Sub Zero appliances, marble bathrooms, this apartment has it all.

One Ocean, designed by renowned architect Enrique Norten, is a resort-like boutique complex, featuring beach service, state-of-the-art gym, pool, valet, and is just a few blocks away from the best restaurants, shops and everything that South Beach has to offer.