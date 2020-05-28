All apartments in Lehigh Acres
419 Conlee ST
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

419 Conlee ST

419 Conlee St · (239) 333-7125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

419 Conlee St, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
Parkdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to our little piece of paradise! Relax in our quiet home surrounded by nature and palms for added privacy. A sparkling salt water pool and outdoor oasis tastefully decorated throughout, awaits you! Heated Pool w/sunken bar, seats, and spa jets. Island kitchen w/breakfast bar, dining table seats 6, washer and dryer, and outdoor grill. The home is equipped with everything, just bring a toothbrush and other necessities! Large master, king size bed, private bath, w/separate shower and soaking tub. Other bedrooms have a Queen and Full bed. A few miles from Publix Shopping Plaza and the SW FL International Airport, the Fort Myers Brewing Company, the Saucy Meatball Restaurant, and the Red Sox spring training facility! Lehigh Acres, is just 12 miles east of Fort Myers. Great for ATV and dirt bike lovers! 175 miles of canals and 16 well-stocked lakes, it is a perfect destination for fishing enthusiasts. The Gulf of Mexico and its nearby barrier islands make it great for saltwater fishing. For a challenge on the green, visit one of the 4 championship golf courses. This suburban enclave is an ideal retreat for families seeking an affordable and laid-back vacation. PICK ME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Conlee ST have any available units?
419 Conlee ST has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 419 Conlee ST have?
Some of 419 Conlee ST's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Conlee ST currently offering any rent specials?
419 Conlee ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Conlee ST pet-friendly?
No, 419 Conlee ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 419 Conlee ST offer parking?
No, 419 Conlee ST does not offer parking.
Does 419 Conlee ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 Conlee ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Conlee ST have a pool?
Yes, 419 Conlee ST has a pool.
Does 419 Conlee ST have accessible units?
No, 419 Conlee ST does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Conlee ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Conlee ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Conlee ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Conlee ST does not have units with air conditioning.
