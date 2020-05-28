419 Conlee ST

Amenities

Welcome to our little piece of paradise! Relax in our quiet home surrounded by nature and palms for added privacy. A sparkling salt water pool and outdoor oasis tastefully decorated throughout, awaits you! Heated Pool w/sunken bar, seats, and spa jets. Island kitchen w/breakfast bar, dining table seats 6, washer and dryer, and outdoor grill. The home is equipped with everything, just bring a toothbrush and other necessities! Large master, king size bed, private bath, w/separate shower and soaking tub. Other bedrooms have a Queen and Full bed. A few miles from Publix Shopping Plaza and the SW FL International Airport, the Fort Myers Brewing Company, the Saucy Meatball Restaurant, and the Red Sox spring training facility! Lehigh Acres, is just 12 miles east of Fort Myers. Great for ATV and dirt bike lovers! 175 miles of canals and 16 well-stocked lakes, it is a perfect destination for fishing enthusiasts. The Gulf of Mexico and its nearby barrier islands make it great for saltwater fishing. For a challenge on the green, visit one of the 4 championship golf courses. This suburban enclave is an ideal retreat for families seeking an affordable and laid-back vacation. PICK ME!