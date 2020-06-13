Apartment List
/
FL
/
lehigh acres
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:49 AM

157 Apartments for rent in Lehigh Acres, FL with garage

Lehigh Acres apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Richmond
1 Unit Available
352 Justice AVE
352 Justice Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
Brand New Vila, Its a 1/2 a Duplex. Tile threw all unit, up graded bathrooms and kitchen, Tray ceiling. Open kitchen with Breakfast Island for 4 people. Granite counter at the kitchen and bathrooms. Big Lanai and 1 car Garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sunshine
1 Unit Available
4314 5th ST SW
4314 5th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
LIKE NEW ~ 2017 built home with multiple SMART features! Call today to schedule your private showing of this beautiful rental! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and over 1600 sq ft under air.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2800 48th ST W
2800 48th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1407 sqft
Fantastic rental home featuring open kitchen with refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Vinyl flooring and cathedral ceiling lend an open, clean, spacious feel. Sliding glass doors in the home's great room bring in verdant views of the backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Alabama
1 Unit Available
1642 Covington Meadows CIR
1642 Covington Meadows Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage, screened lanai located in Parkwood. CITY WATER AND CITY SEWER.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
1105 Homer AVE S
1105 Homer Avenue, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Freshly painted inside, new kitchen cabinets, new bathroom vanities, all tiled, covered lanai, 1 car garage, great location. No pets allowed.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2385 Bainmar DR
2385 Bainmar Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available May 15th. Beautiful Brighton model with 20 foot glass sliding doors for that nice open feeling! Sort after split bedroom floor plan.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Richmond
1 Unit Available
3011 11th ST W
3011 11th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This 3 bedroom 2 bath with 1 car garage. This single family home is waiting for you... Located close to Walmart and restaurants. Come and take a look today!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4750 Lambeth CT
4750 Lambeth Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful three bedroom plus den two bath home has all the luxury you could ask for.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Parkdale
1 Unit Available
924 Hollister AVE
924 Hollister Avenue, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
This is an outstanding three bedroom home with two bathrooms, walk in closets, two car garage and very nice screened lanai. This home has brand new carpet and the whole interior was just painted for the new tenant comfort.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Parkdale
1 Unit Available
530 Raintree ST E
530 Raintree Street East, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, island kitchen and plenty of storage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4820 Fairloop RUN
4820 Fairloop Run, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Best view in Westminster at this seasonal home overlooking the lake and golf course. 2/2 villa with a 2 car attached garage will have you feeling right at home for your stay. Master has a King sized bed; guest room has 2 singles. Laundry in unit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4582 Fairloop RUN
4582 Fairloop Run, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
This home is for the discriminating tenant. Two story pool home with 4 br, 4 bath, office, family room, bonus room and 3 car side load garage. Golf course views from anywhere in the back of the house, upstairs or down.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2271 Somerset Ridge DR
2271 Somerset Ridge Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Sweet short term furnished rental in Westminster Golf Community. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo sits on the 9th fairway. Renovated with new paint, luxury vinyl flooring throughout and Granite kitchen counters.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4752 Leonard Boulevard South
4752 Leonard Boulevard South, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Buckingham
1 Unit Available
3865 Hollycrest Street
3865 Hollycrest St, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1086 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Available from July 1. In desirable Buckingham neighborhood, peaceful and quiet, in a great location. Water, sewer, and salt service included in rent. Spacious two-car garage. Master bedroom with master bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Joel
1 Unit Available
1709 Englewood Ave
1709 Englewood Avenue, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1420 sqft
Ready !! Call for appointment. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home! - Rarely available Executive home in a premier well established neighborhood of Country Club Estates.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Buckingham
1 Unit Available
3713 Tallman St
3713 Tallman Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1860 sqft
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Alabama
1 Unit Available
2905 19th St SW
2905 19th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1691 sqft
Newer home including all appliances. Yard fenced with a new 6' Privacy Fence. Two car garage with remote opener. Rent includes lawn service, pest control and water treatment!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eisenhower
1 Unit Available
717 Bedford Dr
717 Bedford Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1635 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 Story Home! This is a must see two story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, 2 car garage, granite kitchen counter tops, security system, garage door opener, white pvc privacy fencing and custom landscaping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunshine
1 Unit Available
3114 37th St SW
3114 37th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunshine
1 Unit Available
3319 29th St SW
3319 29th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1437 sqft
Nicely landscaped single family home with 3BR / 2BA, attached 2 car garage with opener, PVC privacy fence, all appliances including washer/dryer, underground sprinkler system, water treatment system, and much more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3206 35th St W
3206 35th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2020 sqft
Nearly new ranch style home with 3 BR / 2 BA. 2,020 SF under air. This property has 6 Ft Privacy fence, security system, garage door opener, landscaping and more!!

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10684 Crossback Lane
10684 Crossback Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1519 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4519 25th Street SW
4519 25th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
**DUPLEX** 2 bed, 2 bath one car garage, carpet and tile, fresh paint, pets ok with $300.00 per pet fee (no pitbullls). Clean and ready for move in.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Lehigh Acres 1 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLehigh Acres 3 BedroomsLehigh Acres Apartments with Balcony
Lehigh Acres Apartments with GarageLehigh Acres Apartments with GymLehigh Acres Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLehigh Acres Apartments with ParkingLehigh Acres Apartments with Pool
Lehigh Acres Apartments with Washer-DryerLehigh Acres Dog Friendly ApartmentsLehigh Acres Furnished ApartmentsLehigh Acres Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University