Apartment List
/
FL
/
lehigh acres
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:16 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Lehigh Acres, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10 Beth Stacey BLVD
10 Beth Stacey Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
55+ Community - Feel like you're always on vacation in this perfect 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located on the second level of Stone Edge Condominiums 55+ community, excellent location with one assigned covered carport parking spot (guest parking spots

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sunshine
1 Unit Available
51 Brian AVE S
51 Brian Avenue South, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,385
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home. This unique lay out has living room, kitchen and 2 bedrooms with full bath on the 2nd floor. The first floor has 2 bedrooms with full bathroom and living room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2246 Oxford Ridge Circle
2246 Oxford Ridge Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
2107 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lehigh Acres, FL is now available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
5015 Lee Street
5015 Lee Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1352 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lehigh Acres features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Eisenhower
1 Unit Available
10 Richmond Avenue North
10 Richmond Avenue North, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1503 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buckingham
1 Unit Available
3865 Hollycrest Street
3865 Hollycrest St, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1086 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Available from July 1. In desirable Buckingham neighborhood, peaceful and quiet, in a great location. Water, sewer, and salt service included in rent. Spacious two-car garage. Master bedroom with master bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10469 Canal Brook Lane
10469 Canal Brook Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1672 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10321 Silver Pond Lane
10321 Silver Pond Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1672 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Free month lease with 13 month executed lease by 03/31/2020. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10292 Silver Pond Lane
10292 Silver Pond Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1747 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION... Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eisenhower
1 Unit Available
19535 Galleon Point PT
19535 Galleon Point Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newer home centrally located in Ft. Myers/Lehigh area. Gated community with resort style pool. Residence is directly on the lake and offers, 2 good size bedrooms with french doors leading into Den. 2-car garage. Offered on an annual basis.

1 of 15

Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
Westminister
1 Unit Available
115 pine LN
115 Pine Ln, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car garage duplex offering 1126 square feet of living area. Open floor plan with new carpet in living room and bedrooms. Kitchen comes with all major appliances. Screened in patio in back.
Results within 5 miles of Lehigh Acres
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
47 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Forum
8 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
74 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
$
Forum
35 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
216 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,214
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 2 at 03:47pm
3 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512
8424 Bernwood Cove Loop, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - This end unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is located on the 2nd floor and features an open kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the living room, laminate and tile flooring and a screened balcony and exterior storage closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
16250 Bay Pointe BLVD
16250 Bay Pointe Boulevard, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cute end-unit villa In Bay Pointe Yacht and Racquet Club. Sturdy roll-down shutters on screened porch, front porch open for barbequing. Community clubhouse, pool, exercise room, tennis courts and boat slips Freshly painted and cleaned.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Paseo
1 Unit Available
11761 Adoncia WAY
11761 Andoncia Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
Luxury 2 BR/2B PASEO Condo near Beaches/Shopping/Airport (vacation rental - 30 days minimum - no annual rentals). Beautifully appointed second floor condo with balconies overlooking park and pond.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11740 Bramble Cove DR
11740 Bramble Cove Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Beautiful Furnished home!! Owners have put much love into every detail. Charming and completely remodeled this 2/2 single family home is situated in the Bramble Cove Community within the Verandah. TURNKEY with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3010 Meandering WAY
3010 Meandering Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Beautiful furnished rental. 3/2 Condo located in Idlewild Development within the Verandah. Nice open floor plan, custom mirror, plantation shutters AND SLIDER TRANSPARENT SHUTTERS ON THE LANAI.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lehigh Acres, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lehigh Acres renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Lehigh Acres 1 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLehigh Acres 3 BedroomsLehigh Acres Apartments with Balcony
Lehigh Acres Apartments with GarageLehigh Acres Apartments with GymLehigh Acres Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLehigh Acres Apartments with ParkingLehigh Acres Apartments with Pool
Lehigh Acres Apartments with Washer-DryerLehigh Acres Dog Friendly ApartmentsLehigh Acres Furnished ApartmentsLehigh Acres Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University