Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

202 Apartments for rent in Lehigh Acres, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lehigh Acres renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10531 Canal Brook LN
10531 Canal Brook Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Beautiful 4/2 furnished rental is situated in the lovely community of Marblebrook in Caloosa Lakes.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4750 Lambeth CT
4750 Lambeth Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful three bedroom plus den two bath home has all the luxury you could ask for.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2271 Somerset Ridge DR
2271 Somerset Ridge Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Sweet short term furnished rental in Westminster Golf Community. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo sits on the 9th fairway. Renovated with new paint, luxury vinyl flooring throughout and Granite kitchen counters.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2216 Carnaby CT
2216 Carnaby Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great 3/2 villa in Westminster Golf Club Community. New flooring and freshly painted, you will love this tastefully decorated vacation spot! Fully furnished, laundry in unit and a heated spa on your lanai.

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10469 Canal Brook Lane
10469 Canal Brook Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1672 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10321 Silver Pond Lane
10321 Silver Pond Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1672 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Free month lease with 13 month executed lease by 03/31/2020. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10292 Silver Pond Lane
10292 Silver Pond Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1747 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION... Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
Results within 1 mile of Lehigh Acres

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10541 Prato DR
10541 Prato Drive, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
If you are tired of the snow, sleet, and freezing temperatures then come to this heavenly, new single family pool home located within one of Florida's top rated 55+ lifestyle communities.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
12658 Stone Tower LOOP
12658 Stone Tower Loop, Gateway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous and spacious two story home at prestigious Stoneybrook! 24/7 guard gated community. This home will fulfill all your needs. Great family neighborhood atmosphere and tons of amenities to keep the entire family and guests busy and active.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
9530 Blue Stone CIR
9530 Blue Stone Circle, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1792 sqft
Gorgeous Open Floor Plan Lakefront Home with a 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms and just under 1800 square feet of living space. This home has Tile Flooring throughout Living Area, Carpets and Laminate Flooring in bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Olympia Point
1 Unit Available
8630 Athena CT
8630 Athena Court, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fully furnished and decorated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the gated community of Olympia Pointe. Home features all tile on the first floor, new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a great lake and fountain view.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
12475 Kentwood AVE
12475 Kentwood Avenue, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
WELCOME TO HAMPTON PARK IN GATEWAY. This is where you will find this beautiful 2 bedroom + den, pool home with gorgeous lake views.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
11784 Grand Belvedere WAY
11784 Grand Belvedere Way, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1831 sqft
BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN... Arborwood Preserve offers a resort lifestyle, feel like your always on vacation. 24 HR Man-gated community in a fabulous Fort Myers location.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10284 Livorno DR
10284 Livorno Drive, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2032 sqft
(Booked Jan and Feb 2021) AMAZING brand new construction 3 bedroom plus den 3 bath pool and spa home for you to enjoy your vacation in paradise in the comfort of your home! This beautiful home also offers a home office, open floor plan, oversized
Results within 5 miles of Lehigh Acres
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
$
45 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
Forum
8 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Pelican Preserve
9 Units Available
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
214 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,214
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
$
Forum
35 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
72 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
Verified

Last updated June 2 at 03:47pm
3 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Colonial Country Club
1 Unit Available
9576 Hemingway LN
9576 Hemingway Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Imagine sitting on your Lanai looking over serene water....you can make it happen with this beautiful carriage home! You will never see snow falling on this lake This home features fully furnished two bedroom and two bath plus den.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lehigh Acres, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lehigh Acres renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

