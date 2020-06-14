Apartment List
/
FL
/
lehigh acres
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Lehigh Acres, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lehigh Acres renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4582 Fairloop RUN
4582 Fairloop Run, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
This home is for the discriminating tenant. Two story pool home with 4 br, 4 bath, office, family room, bonus room and 3 car side load garage. Golf course views from anywhere in the back of the house, upstairs or down.

1 of 28

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
18258 Minorea LN
18258 Minorea Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Beautiful 3 bedroom villa with lake front view, just steps from community pool and clubhouse. This Villa features tile and wood laminate flooring throughout, granite counter tops, screened lanai, includes lawn care. Home has central water/sewer.
Results within 1 mile of Lehigh Acres

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
13232 Hastings LN
13232 Hasting Lane, Gateway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - Move in Special! $300 off the first month rent. A quaint community at Bristol Parc in Gateway now offering a beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Lehigh Acres
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
214 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,214
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
72 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Arborwood
1 Unit Available
10091 Mimosa Silk DR
10091 Mimosa Silk Drive, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
BOTANICA LAKES largest single story home at 2438 sq ft is available for rent. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets over the beautiful lake and bird watching while you relax on the screened lanai.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10046 Via Colomba CIR
10046 Via Colombia Cir, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Immaculately maintained like-new condo for rent in gated Marbella on Cypress. Freshly painted and upgrade condo with wood floor and tile throughout. No Pet allowed.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3851 River Point DR
3851 River Point Dr, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
For Rent FURNISHED "TURNKEY" BEAUTIFUL. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, an open family room to the kitchen and a den/study.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8484 Bernwood Cove LOOP
8484 Bernwood Cove Loop, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One of the nicest units in The Cove At Six Mile and located in one of the best building locations in the community. Only one building away from the Community center which hosts a pool and fitness center. Full washer and dryer is provided.
Results within 10 miles of Lehigh Acres
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:56am
$
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
53 Units Available
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1197 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carillon Woods
1 Unit Available
65 Timberland Circle S
65 Timberland Circle South, Fort Myers, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3687 sqft
65 Timberland Circle S Available 07/15/20 Carillon Woods **Coming Soon** - Custom built pool home in the gorgeous community of Carillon Woods located just off McGregor and Matthew.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
218 Georgia AVE
218 Georgia Avenue, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage home is located in Fort Myers convenient to I-75. This home features tile and laminate wood flooring, ceiling fans, blinds on windows, washer and dryer hookups in garage, screened lanai, and fenced yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6461 Aragon WAY
6461 Aragon Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Wood flooring throughout the home with tile in wet areas. Stainless steel appliances. In home, Washer and Dryer included. Private screened lanai has additional storage area. Large resort pool is situated on a large lake.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
13625 Lucera CT
13625 Lucera Court, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
This lovely 2 bedroom villa is located in the highly sought after gated, Bella Terra community in the hub of Southwest Florida. The home boasts wood floors and a cozy screened-in lanai.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Woodford Park
1 Unit Available
1609 Poinsettia AVE
1609 Poinsettia Ave, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown delight~ Just minutes to all the action in Historic River District, no need to drive to restaurants, shops, library, bars, theatre, marina.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1538 High ST
1538 High Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Fully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath with old Florida charm. Wood floors, big yard, quiet neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, Bus line, etc. Within walking distance to Downtown.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3308 Royal Canadian TRCE
3308 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This Beautiful 1st floor furnished Villa located in a Gated Community in South Forth Myers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath has a large (11x20) Screened Lanai with Vinyl Windows Steps from the Pool & Great for Entertaining.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7128 Almendro TER
7128 Alamandro Terrace, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Rare find in a quiet community! A great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse conveniently located near FSW & Barbara B Mann, near College Pkwy between US 41 and Summerlin Rd. Private courtyard features partial screened lanai and open patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lehigh Acres, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lehigh Acres renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Lehigh Acres 1 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLehigh Acres 3 BedroomsLehigh Acres Apartments with Balcony
Lehigh Acres Apartments with GarageLehigh Acres Apartments with GymLehigh Acres Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLehigh Acres Apartments with ParkingLehigh Acres Apartments with Pool
Lehigh Acres Apartments with Washer-DryerLehigh Acres Dog Friendly ApartmentsLehigh Acres Furnished ApartmentsLehigh Acres Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University