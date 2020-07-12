/
pet friendly apartments
146 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lehigh Acres, FL
Alabama
18303 Gibraltar LN
18303 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
Alabama
18281 Gibraltar LN
18281 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
Nice and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
4012 14th ST W
4012 14th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath house with 1 car garage. Centrally located near Lee and Gunnery. Tiled throughout. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer hookups, ceiling fans and a fenced backyard. Additional rent will be required for pets.
Sunshine
3707 23rd Street Southwest
3707 23rd Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1545 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Westminister
4892 30th St. SW
4892 30th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1181 sqft
2/2 in Lehigh Acres now available - Come see this 1181 sq ft home in Lehigh Acres. This home is 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom and comes with major appliances. Pet welcome with approval. Call today!! (RLNE5928474)
Buckingham
3713 Tallman St
3713 Tallman Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1860 sqft
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!
Sunshine
3114 37th St SW
3114 37th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!
Eisenhower
717 Bedford Dr
717 Bedford Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1635 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 Story Home! This is a must see two story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, 2 car garage, granite kitchen counter tops, security system, garage door opener, white pvc privacy fencing and custom landscaping.
Eisenhower
317 Melissa Drive
317 Melissa Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1199 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Alabama
18289 Gibraltar LN
18289 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
3206 35th St W
3206 35th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2020 sqft
Nearly new ranch style home with 3 BR / 2 BA. 2,020 SF under air. This property has 6 Ft Privacy fence, security system, garage door opener, landscaping and more!!
Sunshine
3319 29th St SW
3319 29th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1437 sqft
Nicely landscaped single family home with 3BR / 2BA, attached 2 car garage with opener, PVC privacy fence, all appliances including washer/dryer, underground sprinkler system, water treatment system, and much more.
Alabama
2905 19th St SW
2905 19th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1691 sqft
Newer home including all appliances. Yard fenced with a new 6' Privacy Fence. Two car garage with remote opener. Rent includes lawn service, pest control and water treatment!
Alabama
18313 Gibraltar LN
18313 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
Nice and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
Alabama
18271 Gibraltar LN
18271 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
Eisenhower
341 Lillon AVE S
341 Lillon Avenue, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$999
Affordable and Very Clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Lehigh Acres, Florida. The property is very spacious and in a quiet area of Lehigh Acres. The property is freshly painted, new carpeting and has a 1 car attached garage.
Sunshine
51 Brian AVE S
51 Brian Avenue South, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home. This unique lay out has living room, kitchen and 2 bedrooms with full bath on the 2nd floor. The first floor has 2 bedrooms with full bathroom and living room.
3312 56th Street West
3312 56th Street W, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1422 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Alabama
18287 Gibraltar LN
18287 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
Westminister
2385 Bainmar DR
2385 Bainmar Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available May 15th. Beautiful Brighton model with 20 foot glass sliding doors for that nice open feeling! Sort after split bedroom floor plan.
Alabama
3001 51st ST SW
3001 51st Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Custom designed home! Available lease with option to buy. MOVE IN READY.
Alabama
10688 Crossback Lane
10688 Crossback Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
Richmond
8081 Gopher Tortoise Trail
8081 Gopher Tortoise Trail, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1753 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
Alabama
10513 Canal Brook Lane
10513 Canal Brook Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1753 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
