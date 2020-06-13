/
furnished apartments
132 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lehigh Acres, FL
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10531 Canal Brook LN
10531 Canal Brook Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Beautiful 4/2 furnished rental is situated in the lovely community of Marblebrook in Caloosa Lakes.
Joel
1 Unit Available
207 OAKLAWN CT
207 Oaklawn Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY IN UPSCALE AREA OF LEHIGH ACRES. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND NATURE TRAIL. THIS FURNISHED VILLA IS IDEAL FOR SENIOR LIVING.
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4750 Lambeth CT
4750 Lambeth Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful three bedroom plus den two bath home has all the luxury you could ask for.
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2216 Carnaby CT
2216 Carnaby Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great 3/2 villa in Westminster Golf Club Community. New flooring and freshly painted, you will love this tastefully decorated vacation spot! Fully furnished, laundry in unit and a heated spa on your lanai.
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2271 Somerset Ridge DR
2271 Somerset Ridge Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Sweet short term furnished rental in Westminster Golf Community. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo sits on the 9th fairway. Renovated with new paint, luxury vinyl flooring throughout and Granite kitchen counters.
Joel
1 Unit Available
2505 Lakeview DR
2505 Lakeview Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 Bed 2 Bath Fully Furnished House in Lehigh. Comes with Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Furniture, Central A/C, Tile, Carpet, Screened Lanai and is on County Water! Lawn Care is included.
Joel
1 Unit Available
339 Joel BLVD
339 Joel Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
805 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished end unit on the 2nd floor is a desirable location in Lehigh Acres, FL within easy access to main highways, shopping, pharmacies, doctors offices, restaurants, grocery stores, the hospital, and golf courses.
Results within 1 mile of Lehigh Acres
Olympia Point
1 Unit Available
8630 Athena CT
8630 Athena Court, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fully furnished and decorated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the gated community of Olympia Pointe. Home features all tile on the first floor, new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a great lake and fountain view.
Results within 5 miles of Lehigh Acres
3 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.
Paseo
1 Unit Available
11318 Paseo Grande BLVD
11318 Paseo Grande Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful Lake Views!! Rare "San Pablo" 3BD/2BA + 2 Car garage, Open Great Room plan, on 2nd floor, Granite Kitchen, Washer/Dyer.
1 Unit Available
12181 Summergate CIR
12181 Summergate Circle, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
*Turn-Key Furnished ~ 2006 CONDO*! Enjoy this Beautiful, Spacious, 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath, 1st Floor, End Unit, Lake-View Condo conveniently located in Prestigious Summerwind @ Gateway Golf & CC ~ Property Features: New Leather Living Room Furniture,
Colonial Country Club
1 Unit Available
9576 Hemingway LN
9576 Hemingway Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Imagine sitting on your Lanai looking over serene water....you can make it happen with this beautiful carriage home! You will never see snow falling on this lake This home features fully furnished two bedroom and two bath plus den.
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10700 Palazzo WAY
10700 Palazzo Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Pelican Preserve Resort 2 bed 2 bath condo available for monthly seasonal or short-term rental. Monthly rate is for off season months April-November.
Colonial Country Club
1 Unit Available
11017 Mill Creek WAY
11017 Mill Creek Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Get away from the cold, dreary northern winter, come and stay in this well kept, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den, 1 car garage Villa in beautiful Colonial Country Club.
Colonial Country Club
1 Unit Available
10111 Colonial Country Club BLVD
10111 Colonial Country Club Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1309 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bdrm, 2 bath 1st floor furnished condo with a great view of the water. This unit is booked January through March 2021. Available April through December 2020
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10702 Cetrella DR
10702 Cetrella Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
You will love this beautiful, and artfully furnished home in Pelican Preserve. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with den, and extended lanai to sit and enjoy the quiet of the preserve.
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10510 Amiata WAY
10510 Amiata Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Spend your time here in this lovely 2/2 condo with beautiful preserve and water views! Comfortably furnished, this condo will be your home away from home to be as busy or relaxed as you please.
Colonial Country Club
1 Unit Available
9667 Hemingway LN
9667 Hemingway Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
This tastefully furnished second floor 2 bdrm, 2 bath unit gives a gorgeous view of the preserve. Sit on your lanai and enjoy the peace and quiet of the preserve, or get involved with all the activities offered by the community.
Colonial Country Club
1 Unit Available
9617 Hemingway LN
9617 Hemingway Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, fully furnished condo in the golf community of Colonial Country Club. Enjoy all the activities Colonial has to offer, or enjoy the peace and quiet of sitting on your lanai over looking the preserve and the lake.
Arborwood
1 Unit Available
10543 Carolina Willow DR
10543 Carolina Willow Drive, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Don't miss out on this beautiful home located in the sought after community of Botanica Lakes. Three bedrooms, 2 bath (3rd bedroom used as a den) is tastefully decorated and fully furnished.
Colonial Country Club
1 Unit Available
10063 Majestic AVE
10063 Majestic Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
You have a gorgeous view of the golf course and lake off your lanai in this beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den villa in the golf community of Colonial Country Club.
Colonial Country Club
1 Unit Available
9618 Hemingway LN
9618 Hemingway Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den, fully furnished carriage home in the prestige Colonial Country Club. New flooring and furnishings. Amenities include community pools, club house, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball, golf and much more.
Heritage Palms
1 Unit Available
8106 Queen Palm LN
8106 Queen Palm Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This is a 3rd floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in Heritage Palms Country Club. It is available May through October at $1,400.00 per month. The home is fully furnished and with a $400.
Heritage Palms
1 Unit Available
8066 Queen Palm LN
8066 Queen Palm Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This is a 3rd floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium in Heritage Palms Country Club. It is fully furnished and is available from MAY thru DECEMBER 2020 ONLY!!!!! With a $400 transfer fee, you will have access to all the amenities including golf.
