3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:21 PM
153 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lehigh Acres, FL
Westminister
4752 Leonard Boulevard South
4752 Leonard Boulevard South, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Westminister
133 Pine Lane
133 Pine Ln, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1028 sqft
Now Available! Unfurnished Cozy 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Lehigh Acres. The unit offers very open floor plan with split bedrooms. A full kitchen with all major appliances included (Fridge, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer).
Westminister
2246 Oxford Ridge Circle
2246 Oxford Ridge Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
2107 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lehigh Acres, FL is now available.
Westminister
5015 Lee Street
5015 Lee Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1352 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lehigh Acres features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,
3908 16th Street West
3908 16th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1314 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Alabama
2819 34th Street Southwest
2819 34th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1764 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Eisenhower
10 Richmond Avenue North
10 Richmond Avenue North, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1503 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Richmond
8081 Gopher Tortoise Trail
8081 Gopher Tortoise Trail, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1753 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
2800 48th ST W
2800 48th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1407 sqft
Fantastic rental home featuring open kitchen with refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Vinyl flooring and cathedral ceiling lend an open, clean, spacious feel. Sliding glass doors in the home's great room bring in verdant views of the backyard.
Westminister
4582 Fairloop RUN
4582 Fairloop Run, Lehigh Acres, FL
This home is for the discriminating tenant. Two story pool home with 4 br, 4 bath, office, family room, bonus room and 3 car side load garage. Golf course views from anywhere in the back of the house, upstairs or down.
Buckingham
3865 Hollycrest Street
3865 Hollycrest St, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1086 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Available from July 1. In desirable Buckingham neighborhood, peaceful and quiet, in a great location. Water, sewer, and salt service included in rent. Spacious two-car garage. Master bedroom with master bathroom.
Joel
107 maple ave N
107 Maple Avenue North, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
owner - Property Id: 294605 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294605 Property Id 294605 (RLNE5833235)
Joel
1709 Englewood Ave
1709 Englewood Avenue, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1420 sqft
Ready !! Call for appointment. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home! - Rarely available Executive home in a premier well established neighborhood of Country Club Estates.
Richmond
3112 17th St SW
3112 17th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1458 sqft
3112 17th St SW Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! Great Location!!! - Coming soon beginning of July. This spacious split floor plan, 3 bedroom with a den, 2 bath single family home offers 1458 square feet of living area.
Alabama
318 Rushmore Avenue N
318 Rushmore Avenue North, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1341 sqft
Cozy 3BR/2BA House with Pool for Lease-Purchase - *** LEASE-TO-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM 100% of rent BACK! If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.
Alabama
2905 19th St SW
2905 19th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1691 sqft
Newer home including all appliances. Yard fenced with a new 6' Privacy Fence. Two car garage with remote opener. Rent includes lawn service, pest control and water treatment!
Sunshine
3114 37th St SW
3114 37th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!
Eisenhower
717 Bedford Dr
717 Bedford Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1635 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 Story Home! This is a must see two story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, 2 car garage, granite kitchen counter tops, security system, garage door opener, white pvc privacy fencing and custom landscaping.
3206 35th St W
3206 35th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2020 sqft
Nearly new ranch style home with 3 BR / 2 BA. 2,020 SF under air. This property has 6 Ft Privacy fence, security system, garage door opener, landscaping and more!!
Sunshine
3319 29th St SW
3319 29th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1437 sqft
Nicely landscaped single family home with 3BR / 2BA, attached 2 car garage with opener, PVC privacy fence, all appliances including washer/dryer, underground sprinkler system, water treatment system, and much more.
Buckingham
3713 Tallman St
3713 Tallman Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!
Richmond
352 Justice AVE
352 Justice Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
Brand New Vila, Its a 1/2 a Duplex. Tile threw all unit, up graded bathrooms and kitchen, Tray ceiling. Open kitchen with Breakfast Island for 4 people. Granite counter at the kitchen and bathrooms. Big Lanai and 1 car Garage.
Alabama
18281 Gibraltar LN
18281 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
Nice and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
Alabama
9179 Aegean CIR
9179 Aegean Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
