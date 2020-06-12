/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:48 AM
225 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lehigh Acres, FL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
23 Apache ST
23 Apache Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
This home has been completely remodeled, new flooring, new cabinets, granite kitchen counter, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, and completely painted inside and out, with a variety of fruit trees
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Joel
1 Unit Available
337 Joel BLVD
337 Joel Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
Clean and ready to move in. 2 bedroom, 2 bath Fairway II Condominium on the ground floor. Parking space is right in front on the unit. Tile floors throughout, window treatments, range and refrigerator. Florida room or TV room is a real bonus.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Joel
1 Unit Available
207 OAKLAWN CT
207 Oaklawn Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY IN UPSCALE AREA OF LEHIGH ACRES. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND NATURE TRAIL. THIS FURNISHED VILLA IS IDEAL FOR SENIOR LIVING.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2385 Bainmar DR
2385 Bainmar Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available May 15th. Beautiful Brighton model with 20 foot glass sliding doors for that nice open feeling! Sort after split bedroom floor plan.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10 Beth Stacey BLVD
10 Beth Stacey Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
55+ Community - Feel like you're always on vacation in this perfect 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located on the second level of Stone Edge Condominiums 55+ community, excellent location with one assigned covered carport parking spot (guest parking spots
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2325 Carnaby CT
2325 Carnaby Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful golf course view in this 2/2 villa in Westminster Golf Club Community. Large open floor plan with plenty of light. 2 car attached garage, laundry room in unit includes washer and dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Joel
1 Unit Available
357 Joel BLVD
357 Joel Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
952 sqft
Very nice two bedroom condo in the well maintained 55 plus community of Golf View. You will find wood like flooring for easy maintenance and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Joel
1 Unit Available
333 Joel BLVD
333 Joel Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
BRAND NEW PAINT, CARPET AND PLANK FLOORS. NEW FRIG WILL ALSO BE IN THE UNIT PRIOR TO MOVE IN. 55 plus community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
44 Tangelo CT
44 Tangelo Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in a 55 or older community.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Joel
1 Unit Available
738 Joel BLVD
738 Joel Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Fully furnished..ready to move in! Includes 3 tv's -All you need is your toothbrush to move in!!!!!one person must be over 55 of age and every one must be over 21
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4820 Fairloop RUN
4820 Fairloop Run, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Best view in Westminster at this seasonal home overlooking the lake and golf course. 2/2 villa with a 2 car attached garage will have you feeling right at home for your stay. Master has a King sized bed; guest room has 2 singles. Laundry in unit.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
27 Apache ST
27 Apache Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2271 Somerset Ridge DR
2271 Somerset Ridge Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Sweet short term furnished rental in Westminster Golf Community. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo sits on the 9th fairway. Renovated with new paint, luxury vinyl flooring throughout and Granite kitchen counters.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
38 Desert Candle CIR
38 Desert Candle Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in a 55+ Community
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Joel
1 Unit Available
2505 Lakeview DR
2505 Lakeview Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 Bed 2 Bath Fully Furnished House in Lehigh. Comes with Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Furniture, Central A/C, Tile, Carpet, Screened Lanai and is on County Water! Lawn Care is included.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4519 25th Street SW
4519 25th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
**DUPLEX** 2 bed, 2 bath one car garage, carpet and tile, fresh paint, pets ok with $300.00 per pet fee (no pitbullls). Clean and ready for move in.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Joel
1 Unit Available
339 Joel BLVD
339 Joel Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
805 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished end unit on the 2nd floor is a desirable location in Lehigh Acres, FL within easy access to main highways, shopping, pharmacies, doctors offices, restaurants, grocery stores, the hospital, and golf courses.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
18282 Minorea LN
18282 Minorea Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1353 sqft
Unit is in a gated community near to Downtown Lehigh Acres with shops, grocery stores, banks, restaurants, doctors' offices and within easy access to Fort Myers and I-75. Tenants will have access to the Community pool and playground.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10688 Crossback Lane
10688 Crossback Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10684 Crossback Lane
10684 Crossback Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1519 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10668 Crossback Lane
10668 Crossback Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1519 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10672 Crossback Lane
10672 Crossback Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10728 Crossback Lane
10728 Crossback Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
1 of 15
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
4532 29th Street Southwest
4532 29th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1544670 Rare large half duplex with attached 2 car garage. Super close to hwy 80 and minutes from Daniels Pkwy and Colonial Blvd.
Similar Pages
Lehigh Acres 1 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLehigh Acres 3 BedroomsLehigh Acres Apartments with Balcony
Lehigh Acres Apartments with GarageLehigh Acres Apartments with GymLehigh Acres Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLehigh Acres Apartments with ParkingLehigh Acres Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL