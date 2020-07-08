/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM
189 Apartments for rent in Lehigh Acres, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Alabama
18281 Gibraltar LN
18281 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
Nice and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Alabama
18303 Gibraltar LN
18303 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Alabama
18273 Gibraltar LN
18273 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Joel
330 Suffolk CT
330 Suffolk Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
This little beauty is in a 55 or older community. This home available 1st of August. Two bedroom two bath Villa with all tile floors for easy care. You will also find large Florida room with screens and windows for your relaxing moments.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Joel
2505 Lakeview DR
2505 Lakeview Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 Bed 2 Bath Fully Furnished House in Lehigh. Comes with Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Furniture, Central A/C, Tile, Carpet, Screened Lanai and is on County Water! Lawn Care is included.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower
717 Bedford Dr
717 Bedford Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1635 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 Story Home! This is a must see two story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, 2 car garage, granite kitchen counter tops, security system, garage door opener, white pvc privacy fencing and custom landscaping.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Buckingham
3713 Tallman St
3713 Tallman Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1860 sqft
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Sunshine
3114 37th St SW
3114 37th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
722 Rue Labeau CIR
722 Rue Labeau Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3/2 1415 sq ft Single family house in the Mirror Lakes neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Alabama
18289 Gibraltar LN
18289 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3206 35th St W
3206 35th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2020 sqft
Nearly new ranch style home with 3 BR / 2 BA. 2,020 SF under air. This property has 6 Ft Privacy fence, security system, garage door opener, landscaping and more!!
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Sunshine
3319 29th St SW
3319 29th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1437 sqft
Nicely landscaped single family home with 3BR / 2BA, attached 2 car garage with opener, PVC privacy fence, all appliances including washer/dryer, underground sprinkler system, water treatment system, and much more.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Alabama
2905 19th St SW
2905 19th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1691 sqft
Newer home including all appliances. Yard fenced with a new 6' Privacy Fence. Two car garage with remote opener. Rent includes lawn service, pest control and water treatment!
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Alabama
18313 Gibraltar LN
18313 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
Nice and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Alabama
18271 Gibraltar LN
18271 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Alabama
18295 Gibraltar LN
18295 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
Nice and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Parkdale
419 Conlee ST
419 Conlee St, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Welcome to our little piece of paradise! Relax in our quiet home surrounded by nature and palms for added privacy.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Sunshine
51 Brian AVE S
51 Brian Avenue South, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home. This unique lay out has living room, kitchen and 2 bedrooms with full bath on the 2nd floor. The first floor has 2 bedrooms with full bathroom and living room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Alabama
18287 Gibraltar LN
18287 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Alabama
10688 Crossback Lane
10688 Crossback Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond
8081 Gopher Tortoise Trail
8081 Gopher Tortoise Trail, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1753 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Alabama
10513 Canal Brook Lane
10513 Canal Brook Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1753 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond
8101 Gopher Tortoise Trail
8101 Gopher Tortoise Trail, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1478 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond
8320 Tortoise Isle Ct
8320 Tortoise Isle Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1753 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
