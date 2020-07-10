Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

142 Apartments for rent in Lehigh Acres, FL with parking

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Joel
1709 Englewood Ave
1709 Englewood Avenue, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1420 sqft
Ready !! Call for appointment.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Buckingham
3713 Tallman St
3713 Tallman Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1860 sqft
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sunshine
3114 37th St SW
3114 37th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower
717 Bedford Dr
717 Bedford Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1635 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 Story Home! This is a must see two story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, 2 car garage, granite kitchen counter tops, security system, garage door opener, white pvc privacy fencing and custom landscaping.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Joel
330 Suffolk CT
330 Suffolk Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
This little beauty is in a 55 or older community. This home available 1st of August. Two bedroom two bath Villa with all tile floors for easy care. You will also find large Florida room with screens and windows for your relaxing moments.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4012 14th ST W
4012 14th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath house with 1 car garage. Centrally located near Lee and Gunnery. Tiled throughout. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer hookups, ceiling fans and a fenced backyard. Additional rent will be required for pets.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sunshine
3802 17th Street Southwest
3802 17th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lehigh Acres features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Joel
4302 East 14th Street
4302 East 14th Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1405 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lehigh Acres features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Alabama
54 Beth Avenue South
54 Beth Avenue South, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lehigh Acres features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower
855 Gulf Lane
855 Gulf Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1209 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lehigh Acres features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sunshine
3408 15th Street Southwest
3408 15th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1405 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lehigh Acres features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3214 65th Street West
3214 65th Street W, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1209 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lehigh Acres features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sunshine
3707 23rd Street Southwest
3707 23rd Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1545 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower
933 Maddock Street East
933 Maddock Street East, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1209 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lehigh Acres features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower
317 Melissa Drive
317 Melissa Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1199 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond
352 Justice AVE
352 Justice Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Brand New Vila, Its a 1/2 a Duplex. Tile threw all unit, up graded bathrooms and kitchen, Tray ceiling. Open kitchen with Breakfast Island for 4 people. Granite counter at the kitchen and bathrooms. Big Lanai and 1 car Garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
722 Rue Labeau CIR
722 Rue Labeau Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3/2 1415 sq ft Single family house in the Mirror Lakes neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Joel
207 OAKLAWN CT
207 Oaklawn Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY IN UPSCALE AREA OF LEHIGH ACRES. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND NATURE TRAIL. THIS FURNISHED VILLA IS IDEAL FOR SENIOR LIVING.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Westminister
2158 Oxford Ridge CIR
2158 Oxford Ridge Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Welcome home to this spacious single family home in Westminster Golf Club Community. 3/2 with large living and dining room. Kitchen features plenty of cabinets and newer appliances. Also has eat-in kitchen area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Joel
1112 Gerald AVE
1112 Gerald Avenue, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a corner lot. Home features new tile floors, new carpet in the bedroom, new granite counters tops, fresh paint inside and out, large back yard, and plenty of parking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3206 35th St W
3206 35th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2020 sqft
Nearly new ranch style home with 3 BR / 2 BA. 2,020 SF under air. This property has 6 Ft Privacy fence, security system, garage door opener, landscaping and more!!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sunshine
3319 29th St SW
3319 29th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1437 sqft
Nicely landscaped single family home with 3BR / 2BA, attached 2 car garage with opener, PVC privacy fence, all appliances including washer/dryer, underground sprinkler system, water treatment system, and much more.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Alabama
2905 19th St SW
2905 19th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1691 sqft
Newer home including all appliances. Yard fenced with a new 6' Privacy Fence. Two car garage with remote opener. Rent includes lawn service, pest control and water treatment!

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Alabama
10 Beth Stacey Blvd Apt 206
10 Beth Stacey Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 sqft
55 + Community - Feel like you're always on vacation in this perfect 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located on the second level of Stone Edge Condominiums 55+ community, excellent location with one assigned covered carport parking spot (guest parking spots
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lehigh Acres, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lehigh Acres apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

