Apartment List
/
FL
/
lehigh acres
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:44 PM

161 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lehigh Acres, FL

Finding an apartment in Lehigh Acres that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Eisenhower
1 Unit Available
317 Melissa Drive
317 Melissa Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1199 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alabama
1 Unit Available
318 Rushmore Avenue N
318 Rushmore Avenue North, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1341 sqft
Cozy 3BR/2BA House with Pool for Lease-Purchase - *** LEASE-TO-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM 100% of rent BACK! If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Richmond
1 Unit Available
1407 W 15th St
1407 West 15th Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2029 sqft
READY NOW TO MOVE IN!! - Don't miss out on this large 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath newly remodeled home. Featuring over 2000 square feet of living area, on a corner lot, this house offers a sprawling, bright, open floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Joel
1 Unit Available
107 maple ave N
107 Maple Avenue North, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
owner - Property Id: 294605 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294605 Property Id 294605 (RLNE5833235)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Buckingham
1 Unit Available
3713 Tallman St
3713 Tallman Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1860 sqft
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Alabama
1 Unit Available
2905 19th St SW
2905 19th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1691 sqft
Newer home including all appliances. Yard fenced with a new 6' Privacy Fence. Two car garage with remote opener. Rent includes lawn service, pest control and water treatment!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eisenhower
1 Unit Available
717 Bedford Dr
717 Bedford Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1635 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 Story Home! This is a must see two story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, 2 car garage, granite kitchen counter tops, security system, garage door opener, white pvc privacy fencing and custom landscaping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunshine
1 Unit Available
3114 37th St SW
3114 37th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunshine
1 Unit Available
3319 29th St SW
3319 29th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1437 sqft
Nicely landscaped single family home with 3BR / 2BA, attached 2 car garage with opener, PVC privacy fence, all appliances including washer/dryer, underground sprinkler system, water treatment system, and much more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3206 35th St W
3206 35th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2020 sqft
Nearly new ranch style home with 3 BR / 2 BA. 2,020 SF under air. This property has 6 Ft Privacy fence, security system, garage door opener, landscaping and more!!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
18305 Gibraltar LN
18305 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
9179 Aegean CIR
9179 Aegean Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
18319 Gibraltar LN
18319 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Joel
1 Unit Available
337 Joel BLVD
337 Joel Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
Clean and ready to move in. 2 bedroom, 2 bath Fairway II Condominium on the ground floor. Parking space is right in front on the unit. Tile floors throughout, window treatments, range and refrigerator. Florida room or TV room is a real bonus.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
18303 Gibraltar LN
18303 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
18289 Gibraltar LN
18289 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
18281 Gibraltar LN
18281 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
Nice and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
18287 Gibraltar LN
18287 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
18273 Gibraltar LN
18273 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
18295 Gibraltar LN
18295 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
Nice and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2800 48th ST W
2800 48th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1407 sqft
Fantastic rental home featuring open kitchen with refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Vinyl flooring and cathedral ceiling lend an open, clean, spacious feel. Sliding glass doors in the home's great room bring in verdant views of the backyard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2385 Bainmar DR
2385 Bainmar Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available May 15th. Beautiful Brighton model with 20 foot glass sliding doors for that nice open feeling! Sort after split bedroom floor plan.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Alabama
1 Unit Available
3001 51st ST SW
3001 51st Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Custom designed home! Available lease with option to buy. MOVE IN READY.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lehigh Park
1 Unit Available
3417 32nd ST W
3417 32nd Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
WELCOME TO THIS NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME ! Be the first to enjoy this 03 spacious bedrooms aligned in this exemplary floor plan with a big back yard. This home is in a very quiet and private neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lehigh Acres, FL

Finding an apartment in Lehigh Acres that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Lehigh Acres 1 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLehigh Acres 3 BedroomsLehigh Acres Apartments with Balcony
Lehigh Acres Apartments with GarageLehigh Acres Apartments with GymLehigh Acres Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLehigh Acres Apartments with ParkingLehigh Acres Apartments with Pool
Lehigh Acres Apartments with Washer-DryerLehigh Acres Dog Friendly ApartmentsLehigh Acres Furnished ApartmentsLehigh Acres Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University