1315 S M St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1315 S M St

1315 South M Street · (954) 361-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1315 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL 33460
SOSA

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1315 S M St · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lake Worth Single Family Home W/ Fenced yard - 2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home with Large Yard.
Newly painted home featuring high ceilings and an open layout.
Property has a massive back yard and parking
Great neighborhood for a family
Check out more photos and apply today:
https://keyrentersouthflorida.com/
call us (954) 361-8900
$65 application fee per person over 18.
$150 Admin Fee when you sign a lease
Move-in Requirements: Good Credit, Rental History, Background Check, Income Verification. 1st, Last & Security
Non-Refundable pet fee. $350

(RLNE4054762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1315 S M St have any available units?
1315 S M St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1315 S M St currently offering any rent specials?
1315 S M St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 S M St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 S M St is pet friendly.
Does 1315 S M St offer parking?
Yes, 1315 S M St does offer parking.
Does 1315 S M St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 S M St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 S M St have a pool?
No, 1315 S M St does not have a pool.
Does 1315 S M St have accessible units?
No, 1315 S M St does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 S M St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 S M St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 S M St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 S M St does not have units with air conditioning.

