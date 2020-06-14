126 Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL with hardwood floors

A city bathed in perpetual sunshine and sweet ocean vibes, Lake Worth stands as one of Palm Beach County’s most attractive and inviting communities for singles, families, and retirees alike. Apartments in and around Lake Worth are as diverse as the city’s residents, so whether you’re a big spender or a major tightwad … uh, we mean bargain-hunter … you’ll find plenty of apartments to choose from.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lake Worth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Inexpensive rentals in Lake Worth tend to start in the $800 - $900 range, while luxury apartments and spacious (1,000-plus square foot) rental homes usually cost $1,400 or more. Move-in specials do pop up, though, so keep a close ear to the ground for the best apartment deals in Lake Worth.

Amenities, you’ll be happy to know, tend to be super-sweet (it’s an industry term) at apartments and townhouses for rent in Lake Worth, Florida. Many units, in fact, come equipped with modern interiors, gourmet kitchens, patios, balconies, on-site laundry facilities, public transportation services, swimming pools, Jacuzzis, views, and tons of other cool bells and whistles.

Pet-friendly apartments and rental homes in Lake Worth are amply available, although landlords tend to place size, weight, and breed restrictions on the types of pets they allow. In other words, if your idea of a good roommate is a Dalmatian, Siberian Husky, or an 800-pound alligator that moseyed up to your doorstep one sunny afternoon, you might be swimming up the proverbial creek without a paddle. Stick with cats, small dogs, and fish and you should be fine.

Be sure to visit Lake Worth in advance before deciding to make it your stomping grounds, since, like most modern cities, there are a few iffy nooks and crannies (including some of the ‘hoods surrounding the “lettered” streets just south of Lake Avenue). Some of the better areas in Lake Worth include the College Park area and the neighborhoods on the far western border. Don’t take our word for it, though, since one person’s idea of “blighted” is another person’s idea of “has character”. Come see for yourself which area of Lake Worth looks and feels right for you.

Looking to get out and have some fun in Lake Worth? Whether you’re an early riser or a night owl, you’ll find entertainment options galore in the city’s gentrified downtown area, which is dotted with eateries, bars, live music venues, surf shops, and eclectic antique and novelty stores (it’s also a great place to sidewalk surf or just people watch). Factor in a boatload of parks, trails, and beaches, and you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in Lake Worth.

Without further ado, let’s get down to brass tacks and find you the perfect apartment for rent in Lake Worth, Florida! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more