126 Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Worth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
$
22 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
$
5 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1252 sqft
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
431 South M Street
431 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1200 sqft
A beautiful and very large 2 BDRM 1.5 BATH apartment in the historical district of LW. The unit has a gorgeous shared garden where you can relax on a hammock, practice yoga or have dinner in the gazebo.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
SOSA
1 Unit Available
624 S K Street
624 South K Street, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1236 sqft
GORGEOUS 3/2 WITH OFF STREET PARKING 5 BLOCKS FROM DOWNTOWN LAKE WORTH BEACH.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
2502 N Dixie Highway
2502 Dixie Highway, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1760 sqft
Fabulous and spacious 3-story Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, all 3 bedrooms have en suite baths. Master bath has a roman tub. Custom closets in all bedrooms. A large 2 car garage with plenty of storage.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Parrot Cove
1 Unit Available
716 N Lakeside Drive
716 North Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1250 sqft
Beautifully decorated by its interior designer owner who has created a serene paradise for your enjoyment, this Lake Worth Beach historic home is one of the most charming cottages in Parrot Cove.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1467 Cochran Drive
1467 Cochran Drive, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1270 sqft
Beautifully updated 4 bed 2 bath, open floor planned, single family home, just off Lake Osborne. Expenses weren't spared in the customizing of this home.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
235 Fordham Drive
235 Fordham Drive, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1505 sqft
Fabulous CBS ranch house in College Park on an oversized lot. You'll feel the spirit of this home as soon as you walk into the welcoming living room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
SOSA
1 Unit Available
707 6th Avenue S
707 6th Ave S, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath, 6 blocks from Lake Avenue, close to the beach and centrally located in Palm Beach County. Water, sewer, hot water included. Granite countertops in kitchen with glass top stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3120 Cynthia Lane
3120 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
Best located bright tastefully furnished elevated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, condo with/ private tropical garden view in 55+community, Murry Hills. Central A/C. Kitchen w/ white cabinets and window, opens to dining and living room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Parrot Cove
1 Unit Available
211 N Ocean Breeze
211 N Ocean Breeze, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1290 sqft
Beautiful beach home located in historic neighborhood of Parrot Cove! Come stay with us in the heart of the world renowned Palm Beach area location close distance to beaches, golfing, shopping, nightlife, restaurants and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Worth
15 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
253 Rutland BLVD
253 Rutland Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1456 sqft
Beautiful West Palm Beach Rental - South Olive - Property Id: 46475 Move in Ready! East of Olive in SoSo neighborhood home. This Southend home has a possible 3rd bedroom or den.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2251 Shimmery Lane
2251 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1164 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2/2 LUXURY TOWN HOME, FAST APPROVAL - Property Id: 37017 Beautiful 2Beds/2Baths Luxury Townhome. Granite countertops, wood floors, full laundry room, 42" wood cabinets and much more!! Bridgewater is the perfect community for you.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2330 Shimmery Lane 2330
2330 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1978 sqft
3/2.5 LUXURY TOWNHOME - LAKE OSBORNE VIEWS!! - Property Id: 32434 Beautiful 3Beds/2.5Baths LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
210 Miramar Way
210 Miramar Way, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,005
1851 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in West Palm Beach, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1851sqft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
332 W Mango Street
332 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
792 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom unit with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen. Brand new central air just installed. Mostly fenced back yard. Fully enclosed and air conditioned front porch can be a great office or reading room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Parker Ridge
1 Unit Available
6915 Lake Avenue
6915 Lake Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
917 sqft
Adorable home with hardwood floors and new kitchen renovations. Fully Furnished and Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Tenant pays utilities and landscaping.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
254 Alpine Road
254 Alpine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
875 sqft
Located just a short stroll away from the Intracoastal Waterway, you'll find so much to love in this charming home located in the desirable Edgewater neighborhood of West Palm Beach.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2205 Shimmery Lane
2205 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1164 sqft
2/2 LUXURY TOWN HOME, FAST APPROVAL - Property Id: 37017 Beautiful 2Beds/2Baths Luxury Townhome. Granite countertops, wood floors, full laundry room, 42" wood cabinets and much more!! Bridgewater is the perfect community for you.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3200 S Ocean Boulevard
3200 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1421 sqft
Enjoy direct ocean views from every room of this contemporary 2 bedroom 2 bath beach condo.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Worth
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,487
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,587
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
City Guide for Lake Worth, FL

A city bathed in perpetual sunshine and sweet ocean vibes, Lake Worth stands as one of Palm Beach County’s most attractive and inviting communities for singles, families, and retirees alike. Apartments in and around Lake Worth are as diverse as the city’s residents, so whether you’re a big spender or a major tightwad … uh, we mean bargain-hunter … you’ll find plenty of apartments to choose from.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lake Worth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Inexpensive rentals in Lake Worth tend to start in the $800 - $900 range, while luxury apartments and spacious (1,000-plus square foot) rental homes usually cost $1,400 or more. Move-in specials do pop up, though, so keep a close ear to the ground for the best apartment deals in Lake Worth.

Amenities, you’ll be happy to know, tend to be super-sweet (it’s an industry term) at apartments and townhouses for rent in Lake Worth, Florida. Many units, in fact, come equipped with modern interiors, gourmet kitchens, patios, balconies, on-site laundry facilities, public transportation services, swimming pools, Jacuzzis, views, and tons of other cool bells and whistles.

Pet-friendly apartments and rental homes in Lake Worth are amply available, although landlords tend to place size, weight, and breed restrictions on the types of pets they allow. In other words, if your idea of a good roommate is a Dalmatian, Siberian Husky, or an 800-pound alligator that moseyed up to your doorstep one sunny afternoon, you might be swimming up the proverbial creek without a paddle. Stick with cats, small dogs, and fish and you should be fine.

Be sure to visit Lake Worth in advance before deciding to make it your stomping grounds, since, like most modern cities, there are a few iffy nooks and crannies (including some of the ‘hoods surrounding the “lettered” streets just south of Lake Avenue). Some of the better areas in Lake Worth include the College Park area and the neighborhoods on the far western border. Don’t take our word for it, though, since one person’s idea of “blighted” is another person’s idea of “has character”. Come see for yourself which area of Lake Worth looks and feels right for you.

Looking to get out and have some fun in Lake Worth? Whether you’re an early riser or a night owl, you’ll find entertainment options galore in the city’s gentrified downtown area, which is dotted with eateries, bars, live music venues, surf shops, and eclectic antique and novelty stores (it’s also a great place to sidewalk surf or just people watch). Factor in a boatload of parks, trails, and beaches, and you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in Lake Worth.

Without further ado, let’s get down to brass tacks and find you the perfect apartment for rent in Lake Worth, Florida! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lake Worth, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Worth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

