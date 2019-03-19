All apartments in Lake Magdalene
1104 Dogwood Ave

1104 Dogwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Dogwood Ave, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1104 Dogwood Ave Available 02/04/19 Great Location-Fireplace!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,120
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1,120 and up depending on credit

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE2076615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Dogwood Ave have any available units?
1104 Dogwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
Is 1104 Dogwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Dogwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Dogwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Dogwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Dogwood Ave offer parking?
No, 1104 Dogwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Dogwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Dogwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Dogwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1104 Dogwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Dogwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1104 Dogwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Dogwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Dogwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Dogwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Dogwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
