11514 SW 109th Rd 37

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase. Come see the huge master and two living rooms that allow the right balance of comfort and entertainment. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, lush common areas to walk pets and to play when the sun is out. Multiple parking spaces included in the rent as there are no assigned parking spaces. Located seconds from Miami Dade College, major expressways, and great shopping and dining. This is a must-see!!iP