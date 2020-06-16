All apartments in Kendall
Find more places like 11514 SW 109th Rd 37.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kendall, FL
/
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:11 PM

11514 SW 109th Rd 37

11514 Southwest 109th Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kendall
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL 33176
Sabal Chase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase. Come see the huge master and two living rooms that allow the right balance of comfort and entertainment. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, lush common areas to walk pets and to play when the sun is out. Multiple parking spaces included in the rent as there are no assigned parking spaces. Located seconds from Miami Dade College, major expressways, and great shopping and dining. This is a must-see!!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 have any available units?
11514 SW 109th Rd 37 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 have?
Some of 11514 SW 109th Rd 37's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 currently offering any rent specials?
11514 SW 109th Rd 37 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 is pet friendly.
Does 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 offer parking?
Yes, 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 does offer parking.
Does 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 have a pool?
Yes, 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 has a pool.
Does 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 have accessible units?
No, 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11514 SW 109th Rd 37 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11514 SW 109th Rd 37?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr
Kendall, FL 33176
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St
Kendall, FL 33176
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave
Kendall, FL 33173

Similar Pages

Kendall 1 BedroomsKendall 2 Bedrooms
Kendall 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKendall Apartments with Pool
Kendall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

DadelandKendale Lakes West
King Court
Lago Mar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity