Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:53 AM
8002 SW 149 AV #B-314
8002 Southwest 149th Avenue
·
(305) 301-5993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
8002 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL 33193
Kendale Lakes West
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$1,500
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 866 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS 2 BED 2 BATH APT, HAS LARGE BALCONY, ALL TILE FLOORS, LOCATED NEXT TO 88th av AND MAYOR SHOPPING AND DINING.
to move i: first month, 2 security deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 have any available units?
8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 have?
Some of 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 currently offering any rent specials?
8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 is pet friendly.
Does 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 offer parking?
No, 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 does not offer parking.
Does 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 have a pool?
No, 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 does not have a pool.
Does 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 have accessible units?
No, 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 does not have accessible units.
Does 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8002 SW 149 AV #B-314 has units with air conditioning.
