Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

142 Apartments for rent in Kendall West, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kendall West apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Kendale Lakes West
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Lakes of The Meadow
14830 Southwest 45th Lane
14830 Southwest 45th Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1408 sqft
This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakes of The Meadow
15257 SW 46th Ln # F-70
15257 Southwest 46th Lane, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful townhouse in great area! 3 bed and 2 bath with patio. Freshly Painted and well maintained!. Assigned parking space and guest parking! (RLNE5845606)

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakes of The Meadow
4782 SW 154th Ave
4782 Southwest 154th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful spacious 2 story Single Home corner lot with pool in the great lakes of the Meadow Community. Property features 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, a remodeled kitchen, formal dining room, family, etc. Great pool/patio area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes West
7425 SW 152nd Ave
7425 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Impeccable Spacious 1 bedroom on the first floor completely remodeled! Parking is right in front of the home, and because its a corner unit you have extra windows and no neighbors on one side.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lakes of The Meadow
4331 SW 147th Pl
4331 Southwest 147th Place, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4331 SW 147th Pl in Kendall West. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes West
8006 SW 149 AV
8006 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
827 sqft
Comfortable 2/1 condo located at the quiet community of Peppermill in Kendall, Well maintained, walk-in closet in master bedroom, Tile Floor, balcony.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
8261 SW 157th Ave
8261 Southwest 157th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Roomy 2 master bedroom, 2 1/2 bath corner unit with full size laundry in unit. Located in quiet centrally located community within walking distance of shopping,restaurants,and schools.One reserve parking in front of unit and plenty of guest parking.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes West
8275 SW 152nd Ave
8275 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Unit 1 bedroom + Den in Verabella Falls, gated community, This community offer a swimming Pool, Racquetball court, fitness center, Kids Playground, BBQ area , It is close to schools, shopping centers, major roads and highways, just

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
8672 SW 154th Cir Pl
8672 Southwest 154th Circle Place, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful unique tri-level townhouse, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, ample living area and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Second floor with big balcony and third floor with master bedroom and bathroom and the second bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lakes of The Meadow
14931 SW 42nd Ter
14931 Southwest 42nd Terrace, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1482 sqft
One Story Home, Remodeled Kitchen - Property Id: 318416 One Story Home, Remodeled Kitchen with S/S Appliances, Tile Flooring Throughout, 1-Car Garage, Circular Driveway, Remodeled Bathroom Vanities, Private Fenced Yard with No Neighbors behind
Results within 1 mile of Kendall West
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
13884 SW 64th St
13884 Southwest 64th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Kendale Lakes N 2Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 185368 2-bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
13875 SW 64th St
13875 Southwest 64th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Well maintained 3/2.5 Townhome in the heart of Kendall. Centrally located, minutes away from restaurants, shopping centers and highway. This unit has an open floor plan with washer and dryer located inside.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
13869 Southwest 62nd Terrace
13869 Southwest 62nd Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1308 sqft
Two story townhouse. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Family room, patio. Tile and pergo floors, washer and dryer. Community pool, 2 assigned parking in front. Credit report, first month + 2 month security deposit. Association Application $150.00 Available now.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9071 Southwest 152nd Court
9071 Southwest 152nd Court, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3250 sqft
4 BEDS /3 BATHS , BIG BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOUSE, LIKE NEW / CERAMIC FLOOR / OPEN KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP RANGE, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.DOUBLE GARAGE AND MANY EXTRAS.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
14250 SW 62nd St
14250 Southwest 62nd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1206 sqft
Beautiful totally renovated 3 bed/2 bath large unit, new porcelain floors, new kitchen cabinets and granite counters, new appliances, washer/dryer in the unit, newly remodeled bathrooms, plenty of closet space, 1-floor corner, canal view, parking

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes
7427 SW 140th Ct
7427 Southwest 140th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Beautiful and spacious single family home in the heart of West Kendall.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
6255 Kendale Lakes Cir
6255 North Kendale Lakes Circle, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious two story townhouse style condo, 2 assigned parking space 3 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath , Excellent condition, fresh paint,ceramic floor, washer and dryer, plenty of closets in the heart of Kendall, close to restaurants, schools, Florida's Turnpike

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow
9079 SW 138th Pl
9079 Southwest 138th Place, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Condo will be Vacant 7/9/2020 // ONLY $2000 DEPOSIT // Beautiful and Spacious Condo on First Floor. All Tiled, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters, Washer and Dryer inside the unit.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4249 SW 157th Ct
4249 Southwest 157th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
6 month Lease rental. 1 bed/1 bath Efficiency with private entrance & kitchenette area. With nice furnishings- queen sized bed set, wardrobe closets, dining table/2 chairs, picture frames. 1 parking space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes
14165 SW 87th St
14165 Southwest 87th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Three Bedroom & Two bathroom condo with a large balcony right off of Kendall drive. Updated kitchen, Bathrooms, Brand new A/C and water heater. All the rooms are large with plenty of closet space.
City Guide for Kendall West, FL

Named for a one-time British consul for Bolivia who helped to develop the lands of southern Florida, Kendall West is a small and quiet but cozy place in the sprawling Miami suburbs.

Kendall West is a census designated place of only 4 square miles and often treated as part of neighboring Kendall. Because of its south Florida location and neighboring Miami to the east, properties in Kendall West tend to run high. Rents are similarly steep, but don't let budgeting worries turn you away before you've checked out the beautiful townhomes, duplexes, and apartments for rent in Kendall West. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kendall West, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kendall West apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

