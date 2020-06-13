163 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kendall West, FL
Named for a one-time British consul for Bolivia who helped to develop the lands of southern Florida, Kendall West is a small and quiet but cozy place in the sprawling Miami suburbs.
Kendall West is a census designated place of only 4 square miles and often treated as part of neighboring Kendall. Because of its south Florida location and neighboring Miami to the east, properties in Kendall West tend to run high. Rents are similarly steep, but don't let budgeting worries turn you away before you've checked out the beautiful townhomes, duplexes, and apartments for rent in Kendall West. See more
Finding an apartment in Kendall West that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.