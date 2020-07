Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park playground pool pool table bbq/grill internet access parking 24hr gym green community hot tub

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Bridges at Kendall Place is a luxury apartment community in Kendall, Florida, a lovely suburb in western Miami. Situated on almost 16 acres of land, the Bridges at Kendall Place is comprised of three-story waterfront buildings. The distinctive garden-style apartment homes compliments the ambiance and charm of the surrounding area.