/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 PM
178 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kendall West, FL
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Kendale Lakes West
5 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
764 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8255 SW 152 AVE E-40
8255 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
796 sqft
Remarks: APARTAMENT TOTALLY REMODELED INCLUDING CERAMIC TILES NEW WASHER AND DRYER IN SIDE THE APARTMENT NEW KITCHENGABINETS COUNTERS AND FXTURES THIS CONDOMINIUM HAS TWO POOLS AND GYM AVAILABLE FOR OWNERS AND TENANTS THE CONDOMINIUM HAS A PROYECT
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
1 Unit Available
15630 Southwest 80th Street
15630 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
689 sqft
15630 Southwest 80th Street Apt #I-106, Miami, FL 33193 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
7425 SW 152nd Ave
7425 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
Impeccable Spacious 1 bedroom on the first floor completely remodeled! Parking is right in front of the home, and because its a corner unit you have extra windows and no neighbors on one side.
Results within 1 mile of Kendall West
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
759 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
15040 SW 103rd Ln
15040 Southwest 103rd Lane, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON 2nd FLOOR WITH WASHER/DRYER INSIDE, NEW DARK WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, UPDATED KITCHEN, LARGE BALCONY, NEW FIXTURES/LIGHTS, GATED COMMUNITY, HAS POOL, ELEGANT CLUBHOUSE, GYM, SPA, BUSINESS CENTER, RACQUETBALL, BARBECUE AREAS
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
10361 SW 150th Ct
10361 Southwest 150th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
BEAUTIFUL LAKE BREEZES FROM YOUR BACK PATIO WITH RELAXING VIEWS OF ONE OF THE HAMMOCKS EXPANSIVE LAKES. ENJOY THE PATHWAY AROUND THE LAKE TO WALK, JOG ,BIKE, OR EVEN USE THE BEACH AREA. FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH WAHER/DRYER ON THE PATIO.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14525 N Kendall Dr
14525 Southwest 88th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT AT PROMENADE AT KENDALE LAKES, TILE THRU OUT WITH EASY ACCESS TO PARKING. ONE ASSIGNED AND SECOND CAR TO BE PARKED ON GUEST.
Results within 5 miles of Kendall West
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Sunset West
15 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Three Lakes
32 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,286
724 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
$
International Gardens
9 Units Available
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
12 Units Available
Lago Paradiso at the Hammocks
15000 SW 104th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
687 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a preferred Miami location. Community offer two pools, gym and nearby trails. Outdoor kitchens and grilling stations. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
King Court
10 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
730 sqft
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,302
750 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
719 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
801 sqft
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
891 SW 128 court
891 SW 128th Ct, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
1bed studio - Property Id: 118032 Very clean, private and includes utilities, closer to FIU Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118032 Property Id 118032 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847895)
Similar Pages
Kendall West 1 BedroomsKendall West 2 BedroomsKendall West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKendall West 3 BedroomsKendall West Accessible Apartments
Kendall West Apartments with BalconyKendall West Apartments with GarageKendall West Apartments with GymKendall West Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKendall West Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL