apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:43 PM
169 Apartments for rent in Kendall West, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
9 Units Available
Kendale Lakes West
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6223 SW 147th Ct
6223 Southwest 147th Court, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1372 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Kendall Townhouse - Property Id: 203911 Beautiful and updated townhome in Las Palmas.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes West
8255 SW 152 AVE E-40
8255 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarks: APARTAMENT TOTALLY REMODELED INCLUDING CERAMIC TILES NEW WASHER AND DRYER IN SIDE THE APARTMENT NEW KITCHENGABINETS COUNTERS AND FXTURES THIS CONDOMINIUM HAS TWO POOLS AND GYM AVAILABLE FOR OWNERS AND TENANTS THE CONDOMINIUM HAS A PROYECT
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lakes of The Meadow
15257 SW 46th Ln # F-70
15257 Southwest 46th Lane, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful townhouse in great area! 3 bed and 2 bath with patio. Freshly Painted and well maintained!. Assigned parking space and guest parking! (RLNE5845606)
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
15570 SW 76th Ln B93
15570 SW 76th Ln, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1 sqft
Beautiful and spacious one story villa/townhouse at kendalaire villa, 2 bedrooms possibly 3, 2 bath, tile all throughout. Community Pool, Well located just blocks from shopping centers and Publix supermarket, Walmart.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lakes of The Meadow
4782 SW 154th Ave
4782 Southwest 154th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful spacious 2 story Single Home corner lot with pool in the great lakes of the Meadow Community. Property features 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, a remodeled kitchen, formal dining room, family, etc. Great pool/patio area.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Lakes of The Meadow
14970 SW 48th Ter F-
14970 Southwest 48th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED single family town home in Lakes of the Meadow. This property features a large open concept with a large patio, and large kitchen. All windows have hurricane shutter. All appliances included.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lakes of The Meadow
4860 SW 152nd Pl
4860 Southwest 152nd Place, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful single story town home 2 beds 1 bath. Tile floor and features tiled patio, large rooms, spacious living areas, high ceiling, washer and dryer in unit. Beautiful and calm community and peaceful neighborhood.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes West
8004 SW 149th Ave
8004 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Clean and cozy 2/2 condo in Kendale Lakes, completely updated unit and never rented before, features brand new kitchen cabinets and countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet in master bedroom, new bathrooms, open balcony.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes West
8530 SW 149th Ave
8530 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom Lago Del Rey apartment with ample kitchen, living room and spacious bedrooms, as well as newer appliances. Close to Kendall Drive and shopping centers.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes West
14930 SW 82nd Ter
14930 Southwest 82nd Terrace, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
920 sqft
Beautiful apartment 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, move in condition With laminate floor, Update bathrooms and kitchen, washer and dryer inside close to Target, Walmart, Schools, library and much more.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Westwind Lakes
6793 SW 152nd Pl
6793 Southwest 152nd Place, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
For Rent Beautiful Townhouse in quiet well establish neighborhood. Freshly Painted 3Bed 2Bath, Spacious Family-Living Area, Excellent terrace great for entertainment. Walk in closet in two bedrooms. Washer and Dryer inside the unit.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes West
8006 SW 149 AV
8006 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
827 sqft
Comfortable 2/1 condo located at the quiet community of Peppermill in Kendall, Well maintained, walk-in closet in master bedroom, Tile Floor, balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
15400 SW 81st Cir Ln
15400 Southwest 81st Circle Lane, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
NICE 3/2 CORNER APARTMENT AT TENNIS VIEW IN WEST KENDALL. REMODELED KITCHEN, PRIVATE PATIO, TILE FLOORS WITH WASHER/DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT. ENJOY THE COMMUNITY POOL WITH LAKE VIEWS.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8261 SW 157th Ave
8261 Southwest 157th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Roomy 2 master bedroom, 2 1/2 bath corner unit with full size laundry in unit. Located in quiet centrally located community within walking distance of shopping,restaurants,and schools.One reserve parking in front of unit and plenty of guest parking.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes West
8275 SW 152nd Ave
8275 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Unit 1 bedroom + Den in Verabella Falls, gated community, This community offer a swimming Pool, Racquetball court, fitness center, Kids Playground, BBQ area , It is close to schools, shopping centers, major roads and highways, just
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes West
14971 SW 82nd Ln
14971 Southwest 82nd Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Kendall minutes to Target, Kendale Lakes Park, Town and Country Mall and more. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, remodeled bathrooms, and more.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8672 SW 154th Cir Pl
8672 Southwest 154th Circle Place, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful unique tri-level townhouse, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, ample living area and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Second floor with big balcony and third floor with master bedroom and bathroom and the second bedroom.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes West
15231 SW 80th St
15231 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location! Unit is spacious and ready to move in. Close to shopping centers, school, expressways. Washer and Dryer in unit. Community has pool.
Results within 1 mile of Kendall West
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
13884 SW 64th St
13884 Southwest 64th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Kendale Lakes N 2Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 185368 2-bedrooms, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
13875 SW 64th St
13875 Southwest 64th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Well maintained 3/2.5 Townhome in the heart of Kendall. Centrally located, minutes away from restaurants, shopping centers and highway. This unit has an open floor plan with washer and dryer located inside.
