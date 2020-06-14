/
furnished apartments
69 Furnished Apartments for rent in Kendall West, FL
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
4782 SW 154th Ave
4782 Southwest 154th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful spacious 2 story Single Home corner lot with pool in the great lakes of the Meadow Community. Property features 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, a remodeled kitchen, formal dining room, family, etc. Great pool/patio area.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14970 SW 48th Ter F-
14970 Southwest 48th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED single family town home in Lakes of the Meadow. This property features a large open concept with a large patio, and large kitchen. All windows have hurricane shutter. All appliances included.
Results within 1 mile of Kendall West
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
15530 SW 36th Ter
15530 Southwest 36th Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Price is for Short Term weekly rental- Fully Furnished Beautiful 4/3.5 home on a lake with heated pool.
Results within 5 miles of Kendall West
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15261 SW 139th St
15261 Southwest 139th Street, Country Walk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2 sqft
Spectacular corner house, near shopping centers and turpike, has no association, swimming pool, fully furnished with furniture from El Dorado Furniture like new, security cameras monitored from the cell phone.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1011 Sw 139th Ct
1011 Southwest 139th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Fully furnished, tastefully decorated house in the Tamiami Area. Just 10 minutes to Dolphin and International Malls. Easy access to SR-836 and Floridas Turnpike. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, grocery stores and L.A. Fitness
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1133 SW 150th Pl
1133 Southwest 150th Place, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
COZY FURNISHED APARTMENT 1BR 1 BATH WITH A SEPARATE ENTRANCE TO THE HOUSE. ELECTRICITY AND WATER INCLUDED. CENTRALLY LOCATED WITH EASY ACCESS TO TURNPIKE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTER. ************** DO NOT MISS THIS BEAUTY*****************
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO
15761 Southwest 101st Street, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Beautiful studio efficiency in luxurious and quiet Garden Hills Neighborhood. Private entrance on side of home. Spacious bedroom with elegant bathroom. Master bedroom converted to efficiency, with master bathroom. Includes shower and soaking tub.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
9048 SW 170th Pl
9048 Southwest 170th Place, The Hammocks, FL
Studio
$1,200
Cozy private Studio, great location, offers kitchen with granite counter top, wood cabinets, tile through out, walking closet, private entrance.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1203 SW 128 AVE
1203 Southwest 128th Avenue, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
DON'T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS UNIT WITH LAKE RIGHT IN FRONT ! 1 BED/1 BATH FURNISHED UNIT IN MOBILE HOME WITH KITCHEN (REFRIGERATOR/ERANGE, MICROWAVE). BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW. ENJOY LAKE, COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, CHILD PLAY AREA.
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
1221 SW 122nd Ave
1221 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
furnished unit. Centrally located and Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished unit. Tile on the main areas wood floors on the bedrooms, large balcony facing east and south of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit granite counter with wood cabinets.
Results within 10 miles of Kendall West
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Doral Landings East
20 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,529
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
51 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
$
24 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,437
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1567 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fontainebleau Park West
55 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,096
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Kendall
88 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
Last updated November 27 at 10:23pm
$
Fontainbleau East
31 Units Available
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1268 sqft
For South Florida luxury with unmatched access to employers, landmarks, and entertainment, look no further than Doral Station. Our Tuscan-inspired community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miami, Florida.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fontainbleau East
2 Units Available
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Miami
3 Units Available
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
$1,545
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
10440 NW 61st St
10440 Northwest 61st Street, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $300 deposit with approved credit, you don't
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3 Units Available
8870 NW 36th St
8870 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,378
1 Bedroom
$1,453
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T NEED SOCIAL FOR RENT.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7341 Sw 67th Ct
7341 Southwest 67th Court, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2 sqft
Monthly vacation/seasonal rental. 5 star listing. Contact landlord direct for discount.Can be rented Weekly for $1,950Beautiful 1970s home completely redone, private backyard with swimming pool. Private gate, lots of space. Maid service provided.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
11279 NW 88th St
11279 Northwest 88th Street, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2 story townhouse spacious and bright 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths all upgrades kitchen ceramic floor first level wood floor upstairs. Fenced patio, washer and dryer on second floor.
