2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
111 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Kendall West, FL
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Kendale Lakes West
8 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1126 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
15570 SW 76th Ln B93
15570 SW 76th Ln, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1 sqft
Beautiful and spacious one story villa/townhouse at kendalaire villa, 2 bedrooms possibly 3, 2 bath, tile all throughout. Community Pool, Well located just blocks from shopping centers and Publix supermarket, Walmart.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14830 Southwest 45th Lane
14830 Southwest 45th Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1408 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
904 sqft
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane Apt #18-102, Miami, FL 33193 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 5
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
8610 SW 156th Pl
8610 Southwest 156th Place, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautifully remodeled two story townhouse in West Kendall. Wood floors throughout and brand new granite countertops in the kitchen. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and updated bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Westwind Lakes
1 Unit Available
15275 SW 69th Ter
15275 Southwest 69th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 bedrooms and 2 baths townhome centrally located.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Westwind Lakes
1 Unit Available
6537 SW 152 PL
6537 Southwest 152nd Place, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful and cozy one floor townhouse in WESTWIND LAKES GARDEN, 2 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ceramic title floor.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
15560 SW 80th St
15560 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
896 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT FOR RENT, READY TO MOVE IN, LAKEVIEW FROM ALL ROOMS AND LIVING ROOM, REMODELED BATHROOMS, TILE THROUGH OUT, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE, WATER INCLUDED,QUIET AND MANTAINED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO GRADE A SCHOOLS, SHOPPING , WEST KENDALL
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
15126 SW 81st St
15126 Southwest 81st Street, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 2/2 townhouse with patio in amazing Kendall location!!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
15324 SW 72nd St
15324 Sunset Dr, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Remolded 2/2 in the heart of West Kendall! Freshly painted with Laminated wood floors &Cherry wood cabinets , 1 assigned parking with plenty visitor parking spaces . washer / dryer included .
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
14902 SW 82nd Ln
14902 Southwest 82nd Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2 story 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment located on SECOND FLOOR. Stainless Steel Appliances. Fully Tiled.. Lake view. in Waterview Apartments Community. association approval necessary.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8305 SW 152nd Ave
8305 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent Location. Beautiful and spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 level high ceiling condo. Tile floors on the first level, wood floors on second level. Bedroom and full bath on the 1st floor, Huge Master on the second floor.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
15350 SW 76th Ter
15350 Southwest 76th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Beautiful Spacious, Remodeled 2 Bed/2 Bath Apt. Washer and Dryer inside unit, 2nd floor balcony overlooking pool area. Beautiful Point Lake community in Kendall Area. Security 24HR, Pool, and club house.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8390 SW 154th Ave
8390 Southwest 154th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8390 SW 154th Ave in Kendall West. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
15285 SW 45th Ter
15285 Southwest 45th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Lakes of The Meadow Villa 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Very well maintained. It has hurricane shutters, storage room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
15600 SW 80th St
15600 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious first floor unit and excellent condominium amenities including pool and six tennis courts. Dryer and washer inside unit, 1 assigned parking space. Instructions on ShowingTime.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8004 SW 149th Ave
8004 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Clean and cozy 2/2 condo in Kendale Lakes, completely updated unit and never rented before, features brand new kitchen cabinets and countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet in master bedroom, new bathrooms, open balcony.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8635 SW 152nd Ave
8635 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE IN VERY NICE CONDITION, HUGE CLOSETS, TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT, PLENTY OF PARKING. TENANT MUST GET RENTERS INSURANCE, SHOW CREDIT REPORT, PROOF OF FUNDS, PAY STUBS.
Results within 1 mile of Kendall West
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1054 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10360 SW 150 CT
10360 Southwest 150th Court, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Enjoy this amazing gated community/freshly painted and well taken care of 2-2 first floor unit at Coral Club Gardens; kitchen recently remodeled, tile floors throughout the apt. washer and dryer inside, corner unit.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14301 N Kendall Dr
14301 Southwest 88th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
906 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 in Desirable Promenade community. Well kept community with secure entrance gate. Unit has washer and dryer inside the unit. In a centrally located complex close to major shopping areas and public transportation.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10340 SW 154th Pl
10340 Southwest 154th Place, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Rare opportunity to rent 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in the Hammocks , centrally located across from shopping center with supermarket and restaurants. Walking distance to schools. Assigned parking right in front of your entrance.
