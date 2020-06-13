/
3 bedroom apartments
153 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kendall West, FL
Kendale Lakes West
6 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,322
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
1 Unit Available
15540 SW 80th St
15540 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Remodeled 3/2 for an amazing price! Unit is gorgeous. Apartment only has 1 Assigned space and 1 additional car can park with decal in any available guest spot. A third car will not be allowed to park.
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
15456 SW 48th St
15456 Southwest 48th Street, Kendall West, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15456 SW 48th St in Kendall West. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
15257 SW 46th Ln # F-70
15257 Southwest 46th Lane, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful townhouse in great area! 3 bed and 2 bath with patio. Freshly Painted and well maintained!. Assigned parking space and guest parking! (RLNE5845606)
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14849 SW 42nd Ln
14849 Southwest 42nd Lane, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
LAKEFRONT IN LAKES OF THE MEADOW - A beautiful Waterfront Patio Home. JUST updated 3br, 2ba home located in a quite section overlooking an expansive lake.
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
4782 SW 154th Ave
4782 Southwest 154th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful spacious 2 story Single Home corner lot with pool in the great lakes of the Meadow Community. Property features 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, a remodeled kitchen, formal dining room, family, etc. Great pool/patio area.
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14970 SW 48th Ter F-
14970 Southwest 48th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED single family town home in Lakes of the Meadow. This property features a large open concept with a large patio, and large kitchen. All windows have hurricane shutter. All appliances included.
Westwind Lakes
1 Unit Available
6793 SW 152nd Pl
6793 Southwest 152nd Place, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
For Rent Beautiful Townhouse in quiet well establish neighborhood. Freshly Painted 3Bed 2Bath, Spacious Family-Living Area, Excellent terrace great for entertainment. Walk in closet in two bedrooms. Washer and Dryer inside the unit.
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8725 SW 152nd Ave
8725 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Beautiful townhouse 3 bed/ 2.5 bath in Tiffany Lakes, Kendall!! (2) parking lot assigned, centrally located near schools, shopping centers, restaurants, and main highways. Family neighborhood in a gated community. Tenant occupied until mid-June.
1 Unit Available
15675 SW 82nd Cir Ln
15675 Southwest 82nd Circle Lane, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Large two story townhouse in great location in West Kendall, near Walmart and 157th Avenue. 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, tiled throughout with wood laminate on stairs. Nice patio for family gatherings.
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
15231 SW 80th St
15231 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Excellent unit 3/2 , Located At Kendall Lake Towers.with 2 parking spaces, balcony and close at shopping, restaurants, schools & more. This is a must see unit!
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
4858 SW 147th Ct
4858 Southwest 147th Court, Kendall West, FL
Absolutely gorgeous 2 story home on an oversized corner lot in an excellent community.
1 Unit Available
15400 SW 81st Cir Ln
15400 Southwest 81st Circle Lane, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
NICE 3/2 CORNER APARTMENT AT TENNIS VIEW IN WEST KENDALL. REMODELED KITCHEN, PRIVATE PATIO, TILE FLOORS WITH WASHER/DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT. ENJOY THE COMMUNITY POOL WITH LAKE VIEWS.
Results within 1 mile of Kendall West
1 Unit Available
9337 SW 144th Pl
9337 Southwest 144th Place, The Hammocks, FL
Updated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, single family home.
Egret Lakes
1 Unit Available
3141 SW 152nd Ct
3141 SW 152nd Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Modern and beautiful corner town-home in Venetian Isles. This town-home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms completely remodeled. Tiles and wood floors. Beautiful kitchen with quartz counter top and a extra large pantry, opens to the family room.
Egret Lakes
1 Unit Available
15251 SW 26th Ter
15251 SW 26th Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership. All this combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
13875 SW 64th St
13875 Southwest 64th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Well maintained 3/2.5 Townhome in the heart of Kendall. Centrally located, minutes away from restaurants, shopping centers and highway. This unit has an open floor plan with washer and dryer located inside.
1 Unit Available
15970 SW 69 LN
15970 Southwest 69th Lane, Miami-Dade County, FL
Spacious Lakefront Property 4 Bed 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 291592 Location, Location Great opportunity to rent this LAKEFRONT Property! Features a fenced-in yard and view overlooking a lake! 4 beds and 2.
1 Unit Available
15834 SW 60th Ter
15834 Southwest 60th Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
Immaculate and spacious 5/4 in a small family friendly community. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. TWO MASTER BEDROOMS, one with his and hers walk-in closets and Jacuzzi tub.
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
13869 Southwest 62nd Terrace
13869 Southwest 62nd Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1308 sqft
Two story townhouse. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Family room, patio. Tile and pergo floors, washer and dryer. Community pool, 2 assigned parking in front. Credit report, first month + 2 month security deposit. Association Application $150.00 Available now.
1 Unit Available
9071 Southwest 152nd Court
9071 Southwest 152nd Court, The Hammocks, FL
4 BEDS /3 BATHS , BIG BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOUSE, LIKE NEW / CERAMIC FLOOR / OPEN KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP RANGE, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.DOUBLE GARAGE AND MANY EXTRAS.
Bent Tree
1 Unit Available
13976 SW 46th Ter 23
13976 Southwest 46th Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Gorgeous fully remodeled condo/townhouse in front of the lake, big 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First floor with tile; laminate wood floor throughout stairs and second floor.
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
6245 Kendale Lakes Cir
6245 North Kendale Lakes Circle, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great apartment 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, large patio, updated kitchen, new stain steel appliances, washer & dryer, fresh paint, ceramic floors. Excellent condition!!! Please call LA for showings instructions.THIS UNIT IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE
1 Unit Available
3262 SW 147th Ct
3262 SW 147th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
Beautifully renovated 4 Beds 2.5 Baths home featuring an spacious and airy open floor plan, updated kitchen with quartz counter and stainless steal appliances, modern wood cabinets with LED lighting for a beautiful trendy look.
