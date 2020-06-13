Apartment List
/
FL
/
kendall west
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

171 Apartments for rent in Kendall West, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Kendale Lakes West
6 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,544
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,322
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14830 Southwest 45th Lane
14830 Southwest 45th Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1408 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
15257 SW 46th Ln # F-70
15257 Southwest 46th Lane, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful townhouse in great area! 3 bed and 2 bath with patio. Freshly Painted and well maintained!. Assigned parking space and guest parking! (RLNE5845606)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14849 SW 42nd Ln
14849 Southwest 42nd Lane, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
LAKEFRONT IN LAKES OF THE MEADOW - A beautiful Waterfront Patio Home. JUST updated 3br, 2ba home located in a quite section overlooking an expansive lake.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
4782 SW 154th Ave
4782 Southwest 154th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful spacious 2 story Single Home corner lot with pool in the great lakes of the Meadow Community. Property features 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, a remodeled kitchen, formal dining room, family, etc. Great pool/patio area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8610 SW 156th Pl
8610 Southwest 156th Place, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautifully remodeled two story townhouse in West Kendall. Wood floors throughout and brand new granite countertops in the kitchen. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and updated bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14970 SW 48th Ter F-
14970 Southwest 48th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED single family town home in Lakes of the Meadow. This property features a large open concept with a large patio, and large kitchen. All windows have hurricane shutter. All appliances included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
1 Unit Available
15630 Southwest 80th Street
15630 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
15630 Southwest 80th Street Apt #I-106, Miami, FL 33193 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Westwind Lakes
1 Unit Available
6793 SW 152nd Pl
6793 Southwest 152nd Place, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
For Rent Beautiful Townhouse in quiet well establish neighborhood. Freshly Painted 3Bed 2Bath, Spacious Family-Living Area, Excellent terrace great for entertainment. Walk in closet in two bedrooms. Washer and Dryer inside the unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
15675 SW 82nd Cir Ln
15675 Southwest 82nd Circle Lane, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Large two story townhouse in great location in West Kendall, near Walmart and 157th Avenue. 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, tiled throughout with wood laminate on stairs. Nice patio for family gatherings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8006 SW 149 AV
8006 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
827 sqft
Comfortable 2/1 condo located at the quiet community of Peppermill in Kendall, Well maintained, walk-in closet in master bedroom, Tile Floor, balcony.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Westwind Lakes
1 Unit Available
6537 SW 152 PL
6537 Southwest 152nd Place, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful and cozy one floor townhouse in WESTWIND LAKES GARDEN, 2 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ceramic title floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
15231 SW 80th St
15231 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Excellent unit 3/2 , Located At Kendall Lake Towers.with 2 parking spaces, balcony and close at shopping, restaurants, schools & more. This is a must see unit!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
4860 SW 152nd Pl
4860 Southwest 152nd Place, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful single story town home 2 beds 1 bath. Tile floor and features tiled patio, large rooms, spacious living areas, high ceiling, washer and dryer in unit. Beautiful and calm community and peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
15126 SW 81st St
15126 Southwest 81st Street, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 2/2 townhouse with patio in amazing Kendall location!!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
4858 SW 147th Ct
4858 Southwest 147th Court, Kendall West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Absolutely gorgeous 2 story home on an oversized corner lot in an excellent community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
15400 SW 81st Cir Ln
15400 Southwest 81st Circle Lane, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
NICE 3/2 CORNER APARTMENT AT TENNIS VIEW IN WEST KENDALL. REMODELED KITCHEN, PRIVATE PATIO, TILE FLOORS WITH WASHER/DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT. ENJOY THE COMMUNITY POOL WITH LAKE VIEWS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8305 SW 152nd Ave
8305 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent Location. Beautiful and spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 level high ceiling condo. Tile floors on the first level, wood floors on second level. Bedroom and full bath on the 1st floor, Huge Master on the second floor.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
15350 SW 76th Ter
15350 Southwest 76th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Beautiful Spacious, Remodeled 2 Bed/2 Bath Apt. Washer and Dryer inside unit, 2nd floor balcony overlooking pool area. Beautiful Point Lake community in Kendall Area. Security 24HR, Pool, and club house.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
15285 SW 45th Ter
15285 Southwest 45th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Lakes of The Meadow Villa 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Very well maintained. It has hurricane shutters, storage room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8004 SW 149th Ave
8004 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Clean and cozy 2/2 condo in Kendale Lakes, completely updated unit and never rented before, features brand new kitchen cabinets and countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet in master bedroom, new bathrooms, open balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Kendall West
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Crossings
11 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kendall West, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kendall West renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Kendall West 1 BedroomsKendall West 2 BedroomsKendall West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKendall West 3 BedroomsKendall West Accessible Apartments
Kendall West Apartments with BalconyKendall West Apartments with GarageKendall West Apartments with GymKendall West Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKendall West Apartments with Parking
Kendall West Apartments with PoolKendall West Apartments with Washer-DryerKendall West Dog Friendly ApartmentsKendall West Furnished ApartmentsKendall West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL
Sunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kendale Lakes West

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College